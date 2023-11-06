The Berman Kicks Off the 2023/24 Season with a New Show "REFLEX" from the Mind of the Master Juggler and Visual Artist Jay Gilligan
On Sunday, November 19 at 4pm, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts presents a new show from the mind of the master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan, REFLEX: Unravelling 4000 Years of Juggling. Based on a series of stories about gravity and stunning juggling sequences featuring Jay’s unique inventions, props, and robots, REFLEX is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.
West Bloomfield, MI, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prior to the 4pm performance, Jay will host a unique juggling workshop. This class, designed for individuals of all skill levels, focuses on the art of composition in juggling. The workshop is tailored to all skill levels, even allowing for learning with just a single ball if you are a beginner. The class goes beyond just juggling, highlighting the importance of body movement, rhythm, timing, and object selection. Many of the insights can be transposed to other art forms in the circus as well as dance and physical movement in general.
The workshop starts at 1pm; registration is required at https://registrations.jccdet.org/masterclass-with-jay-gilligan. Tickets for the masterclass are $25.
Pricing for REFLEX ranges from $25-35. Tickets and seat selection are available online at https://tickets.jccdet.org/reflex or by texting the virtual box office at 248-406-6677.
About Jay Gilligan
Jay Gilligan has performed in 38 different countries, touring solo work and collaborating with companies such as Spiegelworld, The Gandini Juggling Project, Cie Jérôme Thomas, Les 7 doigts de la main, Cirkus Cirkör, and Cirque du Soleil. He is the former head teacher of juggling at the Dans och Cirkushögskolan in Stockholm (2000-2019), Sweden, and has been a guest instructor at every major circus school in the world. He published a book about contemporary juggling titled "5 Catches,” and collaborated on “Object Episodes,” a podcast focused on juggling as an art form. Jay has been awarded the most gold medals ever in the history of the International Jugglers’ Association. He has done a command performance for the Queen of England and been a special guest performer on America’s Got Talent. He has previously shared two world records for juggling the most amount of objects between two people. His most recent work is a collaboration with the Belgian and French circus “Cie Ea Eo,” a creation of juggling made to welcome aliens to the Earth when they land here. Jay also runs his own contemporary circus company in Stockholm, called Kapsel (www.kapsel.se).
About The Berman
The Berman Center for the Performing Arts is a beautiful, 600 seat state-of-the-art venue. The Berman showcases an eclectic variety of world-class entertainment for all audiences of Metro Detroit and provides the stage to some exceptional arts, cultural, and learning events showcased by The J Detroit.
