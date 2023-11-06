The Berman Kicks Off the 2023/24 Season with a New Show "REFLEX" from the Mind of the Master Juggler and Visual Artist Jay Gilligan

On Sunday, November 19 at 4pm, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts presents a new show from the mind of the master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan, REFLEX: Unravelling 4000 Years of Juggling. Based on a series of stories about gravity and stunning juggling sequences featuring Jay’s unique inventions, props, and robots, REFLEX is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.