Announcing the Recipients of the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100
Madison, WI, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Ms. Ayla Annac, CEO/President of InvivoSciences, Inc. as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 148,000 individuals and generate $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
InvivoSciences, Inc. focuses on developing precision therapies for cardiometabolic diseases using its innovative patented platform technology called Kokordia™ which is a drug discovery engine. This avant-garde system merges patient-derived micro heart-on-a-chip technology, NuHeart™, with AI-driven patient-stratification diagnostic tools and state-of-the-art automated instrumentation. Kokordia™ holds the potential to validate targets and screen therapeutics for AI-stratified patients, pinpointing specific cardiovascular disease phenotypes within conventionally defined heart failure categories. InvivoSciences' approach of precision drug development for heart failure significantly expedites the process by facilitating more focused, smaller-scale clinical trials cot effectively. The company actively seeks strategic funding partnerships to move forward its lead drug program and bring precision medicine to global cardiovascular care.
Ms Annac said, "I am humbled to receive this honor. Since I have lost my father to heart disease more than 33 years ago, I have been leading and working with my team, board and co-founders, Dr. Elliot Elson and Dr. Wakatsuki to develop technologies enabling precision medicine development for cardiometabolic disease and heart failure as 'Titan of Hearts.'”
Ms. Ayla Annac will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.
