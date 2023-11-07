Three Principled Technologies Studies Reveal Strong Performance Benefits of the New HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation When Handling Demanding Workloads
In hands-on testing, the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation Desktop PC showed strong performance when processing CPU- and GPU-intensive work, as well as AI/ML workloads
Durham, NC, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted three studies to investigate the performance of the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation when handling various complex workloads by comparing it to both a competitor and the previous generation model.
The first study compared the performance of the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation to that of its predecessor using multiple content creation benchmarks. In each test, the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation, powered by an Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor, achieved higher benchmark scores and showcased faster render times compared to the previous gen model, confirming that creative and technical professionals could get more done in less time by upgrading to the HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation.
To learn more, read the full report at: https://facts.pt/Hr2Np7c.
The second study compared the HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation to a Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation using both content creation benchmarks and machine learning scenarios. The HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation scored higher in the 3D modeling and CUDA/OptiX rendering benchmarks than the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation. The HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation also processed significantly more samples per second than the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation in 3D U-Net, RNN-T, BERT-99, and ResNet-50 machine learning scenarios.
To learn more, read the full report at https://facts.pt/b86SBHo.
The final study pitted the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation against its predecessor again, but focused on AI and ML workloads involving medical imaging, language processing, and computer vision. The new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation outperformed the G4 model in every comparison, meaning data scientists, medical personnel, and engineers could process more samples in less time with the new HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation.
To learn more, read the full report at https://facts.pt/WxGpr9S.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
