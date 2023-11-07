Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA Approved Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg & 10mg
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg in the U.S. upon the approval from ANDA by FDA. Novugen’s Midodrine will be manufactured in Malaysia by Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. Midodrine is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension, a condition defined as a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing from a sitting or supine position.
Princeton, NJ, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched their second product in the U.S. market, Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg upon the approval from Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first product that was launched by the company in the U.S. was Abiraterone 250mg and 500mg tablets.
Midodrine is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension, a condition defined as a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing from a sitting or supine position. This drop in blood pressure can cause dizziness and escalates the risk of fainting, falling, cardiovascular disease, dementia, depression and in some cases, death. It was reported that one in five adults over the age of 60 have orthostatic hypotension* and can be up to six in ten amongst the institutionalized elderly.**
Novugen’s Midodrine will be manufactured in Malaysia by Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia is home to the country’s first FDA approved and Southeast Asia’s only pharmaceutical and oncology manufacturing facilities focusing on oral solid dosage forms for general medicines and highly potent Oncology drugs.
“With our robust team of highly skilled professionals and scientists, heavy capital investments in our advanced R&D and state-of-the-art technologies, Novugen is placed in a unique and competitive position to enter the U.S. as well as penetrating the worldwide market,” said Victor Borelli, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations, Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC.
“Our successful record of on-time in-full delivery is a reflection of our exceptional shipping performance. This is our commitment to providing our trading partners with the best personalized support and serving their every need. It is also key to our effort in fortifying early access of life-changing medicines,” he added.
The launch of Midodrine and Abiraterone medicines in the U.S. were significant accomplishment for Novugen that showcases the beginning of a comprehensive range of affordable, high-quality medicines that Novugen can offer to millions of patients, globally. They will also help to diversify available drugs alternatives in the U.S. market and enhance personalized therapy for patients to achieve better response of their condition.
References
*Ringer M, Lappin SL. Orthostatic Hypotension. [Updated 2023 May 16]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448192/
**Weiss A, Grossman E, Beloosesky Y, Grinblat J. Orthostatic hypotension in acute geriatric ward: is it a consistent finding? Arch Intern Med. 2002;162:2369–2374. Available from: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/213832
About Novugen
Novugen is a wholly owned subsidiary company of a UAE based group, SciTech International. With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, the company is equipped with vast and successful experience of venturing into strategic healthcare businesses and development of world class healthcare facilities around the globe. Novugen’s passion for science, bold global strategy and wealth of international experience prepared us to respond to complex challenges of bringing hard-to-source and technology-intensive pharmaceutical products to the market.
Novugen specializes in niche and difficult to formulate generics for all therapeutic areas of Pharmaceutical and Oncology medicines while meeting stringent global quality standards. With vertical integration from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) to Finished Products R&D and manufacturing based in Malaysia, it gives us greater control over the supply chain.
We are committed to ensuring early access to high-quality products that lack robust generic alternatives due to their complexity to serve the lives of millions globally. For more information about Novugen, please visit www.novugen.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).
