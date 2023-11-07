Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA Approved Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg & 10mg

Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg in the U.S. upon the approval from ANDA by FDA. Novugen’s Midodrine will be manufactured in Malaysia by Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. Midodrine is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension, a condition defined as a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing from a sitting or supine position.