Providence Institute for Human Caring Receives First ACP Innovation Award from the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California
Providence Institute for Human Caring's “Back to Basics – Simplifying Advance Care Planning” program has been selected as the recipient of the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California's ACP Innovation Award.
Sacramento, CA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Coalition for Compassionate Care of California (CCCC’s) Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Moore Ballentine, MA, today announced Providence Institute for Human Caring’s “Back to Basics – Simplifying Advance Care Planning” program as the recipient of CCCC’s inaugural ACP Innovation Award.
Advance Care Planning (ACP) is a process in which individuals – in conversation with their doctors and loved ones – identify and document their preferences for future medical treatment in situations where they cannot speak for themselves. ACP typically involves appointing a medical power of attorney (or “healthcare agent”) and specifying particular treatments that one might want or not want in the case of serious or terminal illness or permanent unconsciousness.
Despite decades of promotion by healthcare providers, ACP is used by only about a quarter of the public and has been the subject of recent criticism in the healthcare community. The ACP Innovation Award was launched to recognize advance care planning programs, tools, processes, or frameworks that are Amazing Creative Profound or Actionable Clever Practical or Authoritative Comprehensive Persuasive.
“I love the simplicity of this intervention (e.g., using TurboTax as a source of inspiration, etc.),” said one judge of Providence Institute for Human Caring’s “Trusted Decision Maker” solution, “as that simplicity bodes well for (the intervention’s) stability and generalizability. It also, in my humble view, speaks volumes about the innovators who aren't trying to 'redesign advance care planning' using sophisticated new technology, but based on existing tools and their understanding of where people are.”
Submissions for the award were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges:
Aretha Delight Davis, JD, MD, co-Founder of the ACP Decisions Foundation and CEO of ACP Decisions.
Ronit Elk, PhD, professor in the Center for Palliative and Supportive Care, Division of Geriatrics, Gerontology and Palliative Care, Department of Medicine, University of Alabama, Birmingham.
Marian Grant, DNP, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, FPCN, FAAN, RN, a policy consultant for the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC), the Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC), and the National Patient Advocacy Foundation, and a marketing consultant for the University of Washington’s MessageLab Serious Illness Messaging project, and VitalTalk.
Joe Rotella, MD, MBA, HMDC, FAAHPM, chief medical officer of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM).
"We received ten submissions for the award from community-based nonprofit organizations to major health systems to national collaboratives,” said Ballentine, “All were compelling! We were looking for something innovative, efficient, economical, and effective – IHC’s ‘Trusted Decision Maker’ hit all the marks.”
Two representatives of the winning entry will present a plenary session at CCCC’s 2024 Annual Summit, Breaking Barriers & Building Bridges to Whole Person Care, April 3–4, in Sacramento. The winning entry will also be published on the CCCC website at CoalitionCCC.org following the 2024 Summit.
About the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California
CCCC’s mission is to make conversations about serious illness a part of everyday life and palliative care a part of everyday healthcare. CCCC is a statewide coalition of organizations, institutions, healthcare providers, state agencies, and individuals working together to promote high-quality, compassionate palliative and end-of-life care for all Californians. Through advocacy, education, and resource development, CCCC is working to ensure that organizations and communities have the information, knowledge, and tools to increase access to palliative care.
