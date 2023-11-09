T-Medical Group Enters Veterinary Telemedicine Market with Acquisition of 365Televet.com
T-Medical Group Inc., a leading holding company in the telemedicine space, has acquired 365Televet.com, a pioneer in virtual veterinary care. This strategic acquisition marks T-Medical Group's entry into the high-growth veterinary telemedicine market.
New York, NY, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 365Televet.com offers convenient, affordable veterinary care through its digital platform. For a monthly fee of $9.99 per household, customers can connect with licensed vets for on-demand appointments, consultations, and follow-ups. 365Televet.com offers affordable 24-hour veterinarian access to pet owners and saves pet owners unnecessary veterinary expenses on all pets in their household.
"We are focused on consolidating the best telemedicine companies worldwide under the T-Medical Group umbrella. 365Televet.com stood out as an ideal partner with an innovative platform, exceptional veterinary expertise and tremendous growth potential," said Gavin Treanor, Chief Executive Officer of T-Medical Group. "Telehealth is transforming both human and animal healthcare. We look forward to accelerating 365Televet.com's reach and scaling veterinary telemedicine to new heights."
T-Medical Group is actively looking for acquisitions and partnerships to start telemedicine ventures globally across medical and veterinary sectors. The company aims to be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving virtual care industry worldwide.
The global veterinary telehealth market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the benefits of remote veterinary consultations. As telemedicine gains mainstream acceptance, T-Medical Group is strategically investing to build category leadership in this space.
"We are focused on consolidating the best telemedicine companies worldwide under the T-Medical Group umbrella. 365Televet.com stood out as an ideal partner with an innovative platform, exceptional veterinary expertise and tremendous growth potential," said Gavin Treanor, Chief Executive Officer of T-Medical Group. "Telehealth is transforming both human and animal healthcare. We look forward to accelerating 365Televet.com's reach and scaling veterinary telemedicine to new heights."
T-Medical Group is actively looking for acquisitions and partnerships to start telemedicine ventures globally across medical and veterinary sectors. The company aims to be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving virtual care industry worldwide.
The global veterinary telehealth market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the benefits of remote veterinary consultations. As telemedicine gains mainstream acceptance, T-Medical Group is strategically investing to build category leadership in this space.
Contact
T-medical GroupContact
Dominick Bianco
800-671-8076
www.t-medicalgroup.com/index.html
Dominick Bianco
800-671-8076
www.t-medicalgroup.com/index.html
Categories