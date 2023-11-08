Stephanie “Amma” Young Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Philadelphia, PA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie “Amma” Young of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of education/art.
About Stephanie “Amma” Young
Stephanie “Amma” Young is a multi-disciplined artist, teacher, minister, folk artist of African dance and percussion instruments, costume designer and singer, fine art painter, designer and photographer.
Young has over 30 years’ experience in visual and performing arts teaching traditional West African dance, drumming, and singing. She is a teaching artist for the African American Museum of Philadelphia and serves as a mentor for other young folk-artists and is a motivational speaker for African American folk arts. She is also a skilled painter and designs cultural attire. Young is a retired teacher for the School District of Philadelphia, after serving 20 years in that capacity.
Young began studying and performing folk arts in 1975 with the famed Arthur Hall African American Dance Ensemble, where she also designed costumes for the performers. In the 90’s, Stephanie studied with Youssouf Koumbassa and Mbemba Bangoura at the Community Education Center in Philadelphia. She earned a B.F.A. in Painting and Drawing from The University of Arts and an M.Ed. in Elementary Education Curriculum from Grand Canyon University in 2021.
A winner of numerous grants and awards, Young strives to bring cultural awareness and equity opportunities to children and families of Philadelphia. She is a member of New Covenant Church of Philadelphia and the Community Empowerment Group.
In her spare time, Stephanie enjoys travelling and cooking.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
