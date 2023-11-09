Della Christine Watson Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Paducah, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Della Christine Watson of Paducah, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Della Christine Watson
Della Christine Watson is a teacher at Paducah ISD in Paducah, Texas. With over 17 years experience, she teaches band to grades 6-12, English to grades 6-8, and music to grades K-5. Watson also teaches students with dyslexia and is a dyslexia specialist. She serves as the 504, Dyslexia, and Title III District Coordinator, as well as being a class and UIL sponsor.
Prior to her current position, Watson was the English department head at Petrolia CISD; she served as an English/ESL teacher at San Felipe Del Rio CISD, was a music teacher at Highland Elementary School at Tulia ISD and previous to that was the choir director/assistant band director and long-term substitute at Tulia Junior High/Tulia High School at Tulia ISD.
Watson has received the Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award, Texas, 2021; Petrolia Most Helpful Teacher Award (chosen by students), and the Petrolia Pirate Teacher of the Month (nominated by students). She is a member of the Golden Key Society and belongs to the Association of Texas Professional Educators.
Born on October 7, 1968 in Alabama, Della received her B.M. from West Texas State University in 1990 and her M.E. from West Texas A&M University in 1994. She has been accepted into the doctoral program at West Texas A&M University and is currently working toward her doctorate in Educational Leadership.
In her spare time, Della enjoys playing instruments and counted cross-stitch.
For more information, visit www.paducahisd.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Della Christine Watson
Della Christine Watson is a teacher at Paducah ISD in Paducah, Texas. With over 17 years experience, she teaches band to grades 6-12, English to grades 6-8, and music to grades K-5. Watson also teaches students with dyslexia and is a dyslexia specialist. She serves as the 504, Dyslexia, and Title III District Coordinator, as well as being a class and UIL sponsor.
Prior to her current position, Watson was the English department head at Petrolia CISD; she served as an English/ESL teacher at San Felipe Del Rio CISD, was a music teacher at Highland Elementary School at Tulia ISD and previous to that was the choir director/assistant band director and long-term substitute at Tulia Junior High/Tulia High School at Tulia ISD.
Watson has received the Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award, Texas, 2021; Petrolia Most Helpful Teacher Award (chosen by students), and the Petrolia Pirate Teacher of the Month (nominated by students). She is a member of the Golden Key Society and belongs to the Association of Texas Professional Educators.
Born on October 7, 1968 in Alabama, Della received her B.M. from West Texas State University in 1990 and her M.E. from West Texas A&M University in 1994. She has been accepted into the doctoral program at West Texas A&M University and is currently working toward her doctorate in Educational Leadership.
In her spare time, Della enjoys playing instruments and counted cross-stitch.
For more information, visit www.paducahisd.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories