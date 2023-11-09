Akshaya Patra Presents Namaste! 2023 Indian Festival Dec. 2, 2023
The 2023 India Festival is back in Pompano Beach on December 2. Enjoy Indian music, dance, food, and shopping—all in one unforgettable day for the whole family. And yes, tickets are free.
Pompano Beach, FL, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After last year's grand success attracting 10,000 attendees, Akshaya Patra is thrilled to host Namaste! 2023 Indian Festival with Florida Fine Arts. Celebrating 5,000 years of Indian heritage, the event will take place at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater and Grounds on December 2, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 8 PM. The event will feature an array of performances, over 100 booths showcasing Indian arts, crafts and culture, a selection of vendors offering delicious Indian cuisine, and headline acts that promise to enchant and entertain. Join them for a trip across India in one day. Sponsors include: The City of Pompano Beach, The Sharma Group (Merrill Lynch Private Wealth), Visit Lauderdale, Florida Power and Light, Desh Videsh Media, Eastham Capital, Patel Brothers, BPM Links and more.
"Sunshine Vibes" musical ensemble comprising over 20 young vocalists, instrumentalists, and percussionists, will fuse the rich heritage of Indian music with Western classical, jazz, and world music. Catch them performing at 1 PM.
Other headlining acts include:
● Yoga Workshop
● A unique Kerala percussion ensemble playing the Chenda, used for over 300 years.
● Mesmerizing rhythms of Indian Maharashtrian drums.
● Energetic blend of Garba and Bollywood fusion dance performances.
● A boisterous Bhangra Bollywood workshop.
● Enchanting Bharatanatyam and classical performances.
● Classical music performances featuring Veena and vocals.
● DJ playing popular Indian Bollywood songs ideal for dancing from 5:30 to 8 PM.
About the curator: Sanjay Chandran, founder Florida Fine Arts
Sanjay Chandran is an accomplished violinist of Indian classical and world music genres. He has played solo concerts and performed with many renowned Indian musicians all over the world and received many awards/honors, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for “The Most Promising Young Violinist” from the Government of India. He performs original acoustic jazz fusion music with highly acclaimed jazz artists and has founded/co-founded multiple world music bands. He also curated “Jazz Yatra,” two highly eclectic concerts of world music and dance. His mission is to showcase the rich Indian culture while collaborating with other cultures to make the arts rich and diverse.
About Akshaya Patra, USA
Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious lunches to over 2 million children in 20,000 schools, across India for the incredibly low cost of $20 per year. Using technology and scale, Akshaya Patra centralized kitchens prepare and distribute up to 250,000 hot lunches every day. With its vision “No child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger,” Akshaya Patra is looking to feed 5m under privileged children by 2025. www.apusa.org
"Sunshine Vibes" musical ensemble comprising over 20 young vocalists, instrumentalists, and percussionists, will fuse the rich heritage of Indian music with Western classical, jazz, and world music. Catch them performing at 1 PM.
Other headlining acts include:
● Yoga Workshop
● A unique Kerala percussion ensemble playing the Chenda, used for over 300 years.
● Mesmerizing rhythms of Indian Maharashtrian drums.
● Energetic blend of Garba and Bollywood fusion dance performances.
● A boisterous Bhangra Bollywood workshop.
● Enchanting Bharatanatyam and classical performances.
● Classical music performances featuring Veena and vocals.
● DJ playing popular Indian Bollywood songs ideal for dancing from 5:30 to 8 PM.
About the curator: Sanjay Chandran, founder Florida Fine Arts
Sanjay Chandran is an accomplished violinist of Indian classical and world music genres. He has played solo concerts and performed with many renowned Indian musicians all over the world and received many awards/honors, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for “The Most Promising Young Violinist” from the Government of India. He performs original acoustic jazz fusion music with highly acclaimed jazz artists and has founded/co-founded multiple world music bands. He also curated “Jazz Yatra,” two highly eclectic concerts of world music and dance. His mission is to showcase the rich Indian culture while collaborating with other cultures to make the arts rich and diverse.
About Akshaya Patra, USA
Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious lunches to over 2 million children in 20,000 schools, across India for the incredibly low cost of $20 per year. Using technology and scale, Akshaya Patra centralized kitchens prepare and distribute up to 250,000 hot lunches every day. With its vision “No child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger,” Akshaya Patra is looking to feed 5m under privileged children by 2025. www.apusa.org
Contact
Namaste A Grand Indian Art and Food FestivalContact
Raj Rajgopal
508-298-8541
www.NamasteFL.com
Raj Rajgopal
508-298-8541
www.NamasteFL.com
Categories