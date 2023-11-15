Vervo LLC Launches the First-Ever Actionable Calendar App
Scottsdale, AZ, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vervo, the first-ever actionable calendar app, announced its revamped launch today. Vervo helps users stay organized and reduce stress by giving them a clear plan of what to do next and when in their day, so they can focus on the things that matter most.
Vervo’s unique offerings include:
Actionable Calendar: Vervo’s fresh take on time blocking offers an interactive calendaring where users can create and complete visually-expressive time blocks.
Smart Reminders: revolting against manually setting and deleting reminders, Vervo’s Smart Reminders feature offer a fully automated way to keep users reminded of their schedule.
AI Scheduler: with the power of AI, Vervo allows users to resolve schedule conflicts and find a free time in one tap.
“We made Vervo because we wanted to create a dynamic time blocking application that would actually help people stay on top of their day and reduce anxiety,” said Adam Solomon, Founder and CEO of Vervo LLC. “Vervo is a tangibly-effective interactive calendar app that helps users stay in the know and focus on what matters most.”
Vervo is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play.
About Vervo
Vervo is the first-ever actionable calendar app. Vervo helps users stay organized and reduce stress by giving them a clear plan of what to do next and when in their day, so they can focus on the things that matter most. Vervo’s unique features include actionable calendar, smart notifications, and AI scheduling assistant.
To learn more, visit https://vervoapp.com.
Contact
Adam Solomon
657-427-0318
vervoapp.com
