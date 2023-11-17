Tiffiany A. Frazier Showcased on Famous Times Square Billboards in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Merrillville, IN, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiffiany A. Frazier of Merrillville, Indiana, has been showcased on the famous billboards in Times Square for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the life coaching field. The iconic billboards are located in the heart of New York City. With approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, Times Square is one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
About Tiffiany A. Frazier
Tiffiany A. Frazier is a confidence coach with The Tiffiany Institute, LLC. She is an expert in building confidence in her clients and helps identify thoughts and fears that may be holding them back. She is also a motivational speaker, ordained minister, and poet.
Frazier has been bestowed the title H.E Dame and has earned a certification of achievement and a trophy for Best Life Coach. She was featured on Close Up Radio with Jim Masters and has done an exclusive video interview with him. She is a member of the OneWoman organization, which is a global enterprise to help young girls and women around the world achieve their dreams through special training.
“As a confidence coach, my job is to help professional women over forty, like me, to pursue any goals and dreams that they want to achieve, but it does require confidence,” explains Tiffiany. “If you don’t have confidence in yourself, you will not conquer anything that you want to do. Basically, you will be miserable and unhappy. Sometimes people need a word of encouragement – a word of reason. I also am very compassionate and a woman of faith. I am a prayer woman and will pray for anybody. You need God, to drive you where you need to be in the coaching field.”
Frazier’s first poetry book, “The Blessed Novelties,” will be in bookstores by Christmas of 2023. She belongs to The Hoinser Group (UK) and has been featured in the Hoinser Queens 2022 magazine Top 100 Inspirational Women, Top 33 Inspirational Women 2022 volume, 2 Queens book, and Top 10 Powerful Personalities Christmas edition.
In addition, Tiffiany serves in the medical field and has been a registered medical assistant for 20 years. She has experience in internal medicine, family practice, cardiology, pulmonary, vein and pain, and urgent care. Earlier this year Tiffiany switched her career from a medical assistant to a behavioral healthcare coordinator.
When she is not working, Tiffiany enjoys church activities, bowling, movies, roller skating, and ice skating.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
