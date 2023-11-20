Baja Tap Bar DC Presents "Come As You Are New Year's Eve Bash"
Washington, DC, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Baja Tap Bar DC is thrilled to announce its first end of year celebration, "Come As You Are: New Year's Eve Bash" on December 31. This event will be hosted in the newly opened, three level venue.
Guests can expect a cover charge which includes entry, 1 drink ticket, access to deeply discounted drink specials throughout the evening, party favors, coat check, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Providing entertainment for the evening is New York's very own DJ Trizzo. Known for his ability to keep the dance floor packed, DJ Trizzo will be broadcasting a mix of 2023 favorites, throwbacks, Hip Hop, House, Reggaeton, Latin and more on all three levels.
Baja Tap Bar DC is offering a limited-time opportunity for early bird ticket purchasers. Those who buy their tickets before November 30th will receive two drink tickets.
Group ticket discounts and pre-purchased party bottle service is available. Please email mgmt@bajatapbar.com for more information.
"As we bid farewell to 2023, we wanted to throw a New Year's Eve party that would truly capture the spirit of celebration and create a New Year’s Eve experience devoid of pretense," said Baja Tap Bar DC's event coordinator, Shana Steele. "Our 'Come As You Are New Year's Eve Bash' is designed to provide guests with an incredible experience at an affordable price. With top-notch entertainment, great drink specials, and a lively atmosphere spanning three levels, this is going to be a night to remember and a great way to closeout the year."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://BajaTapDCNYE.eventbrite.com or call 202-742-6100.
About Baja Tap Bar DC:
Owned by The Wave Group, newly opened Baja Tap is Adams Morgan’s premier Mexican restaurant and taco party bar. The space boasts a rooftop providing views of Washington,DC, 3 floors equipped with communal seating, 3 full bars and multiple flat screen televisions. Come join the Taco Party.
Contact
Shana Steele
202-742-6100
www.bajatapbar.com
