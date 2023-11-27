Ocean Beach Town Council Announces the Arrival of the OB Holiday Tree and the 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade

The Ocean Beach Town Council announces the OB Holiday Tree and 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade on Dec 2, themed “Santa’s Disco Luau.” The tree, donated by a local, will be lit at Newport & Abbott on Nov 28. Corey Bruins, OBTC President, highlights the event’s community spirit. The parade features over 100 floats, with local bands, organizations, and officials. Additional events include a Holiday Party & Auction and a Food & Toy Drive. More info at obtc.link/holidays.