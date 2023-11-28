Three and Four-Level ACDFs with Eminent Spine's Anterior Cervical Systems (Cervical Stand-Alone paired with Cervical Plate) Usage Report

Eminent Spine's Cervical Stand-Alone System received FDA 510(K) clearance in November of 2021 and Eminent Spine’s Cervical Plating System received FDA 510(K) clearance in October of 2020. Since then, Eminent Spine’s Anterior Cervical Systems (both Cervical Stand-Alone and Cervical Plate) have reported being used in 12 total 3 and 4-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) procedures since September of 2022.