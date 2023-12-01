Carlton Senior Living Champions Alzheimer's Association Walks
In support of the community, Carlton Senior Living participated in local Alzheimer's Association Walks throughout Northern California. Carlton has been providing exceptional care for seniors and their families since 1985. The Walk to End Alzheimer's® fundraiser event is held annually in over 600 communities nationwide, and it is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
Sacramento, CA, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carlton's 11 communities participated in three local walks in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, and the East Bay Area. Employees, residents, and their families united in support, collectively raising over $25,000 in funds. This impressive achievement highlights the strength of community collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by Alzheimer's disease.
Resident Engagement Manager at Carlton, Sherrilynn Geban, expressed her pride in the community's efforts: "It's incredible to see our communities come together for Alzheimer's walks. It's more than just a fun event; it's our way of showing our residents and families that we stand by them in their journey. It shows the power of community, and I am proud to be a part of it."
Carlton Senior Living associates consistently demonstrate their commitment to supporting residents and their families, showcasing an unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer's. Through their ongoing participation in the Walk to End Alzheimer's®, Carlton Senior Living aims to contribute to the broader mission of raising awareness and funds for critical research and support services.
About Carlton Senior Living:
Since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive.
