Jayne Mansfield Unpublished by Beth Blonski & Frank Ferruccio
A new Coffee Table photo book about Movie Legend Jayne Mansfield.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- bit.ly/3RuRKJt
Today, a coffee table picture book of Movie Legend Jayne Mansfield is released by Ultramediapublications.com. A Hardcover book with almost 300 pages of rare photos from 1954-1967 highlighting the late actress’s career and personal life. A limited-edition numbered amount of 150 copies selling for $125 and a limited amount of those signed by both authors for $25 extra. The photos are a 40-year collection of author Frank Ferruccio that have been professionally edited by co-author Beth Blonski. Many of the photos are personal candids and press photos not seen since original publication. Jayne Mansfield is mother of Actress Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order SVU fame. There are many photos of Mariska up to the early age of 3 years old when her mother was tragically killed in an automotive accident. The author has written two previous books about Mansfield. "Diamonds to Dust" and "Did Success Spoil Jayne Mansfield?" Both are still available on Amazon. In 2013, Ferruccio wrote and produced a film about Jayne Mansfield called Diamonds to Dust based on his book and still available to stream on most venues. You can purchase copies at: https://app.bitly.com/Bj5phdOBAKU/links/bit.ly/3RuRKJt/details#:~:text=https%3A//bit.ly/3RuRKJt
