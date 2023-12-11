Valor Behavioral Health Announces Lanier Meeks Yi as New Clinical Director

Valor Behavioral Health proudly announces Lanier Meeks Yi, MA, MA, NCC, LPC, CPCS, as its new Clinical Director. With extensive experience in mental health, Yi's appointment underscores Valor's commitment to top-tier care. She will lead clinical operations, driving innovation and enhancing service quality. Yi is excited to contribute to Valor's distinguished legacy and future endeavors in mental health excellence.