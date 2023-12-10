Wise Up Foundation's "Hot Meals for Vets" to Brighten the Holidays for Dallas-Area Veterans
The Wise Up Foundation is thrilled to announce its annual "Hot Meals for Vets" event on December 25, 2023. This heartwarming initiative provides warm, nutritious meals to homeless and disabled veterans at the Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas. The event also emphasizes community support and encourages involvement from the Dallas community through volunteerism or contributions.
Dallas, TX, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Wise Up Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to empowering communities and supporting veterans, is excited to announce its annual event, "Hot Meals for Vets," scheduled for Monday, December 25, 2023. This heartwarming initiative aims to provide a warm and nutritious meal to homeless and disabled veterans, bringing joy and comfort during the holiday season.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location: Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas, 4900 S Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216
The "Hot Meals for Vets" event underscores the Wise Up Foundation's commitment to giving back to those who have served our country selflessly. By offering a complete lunch, the foundation seeks to address a basic need while expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by homeless and disabled veterans.
Key Highlights:
Nourishing the Body and Soul: The event will provide a complete and hearty meal, ensuring that veterans feel the warmth of the season and experience a sense of community support.
No RSVP Required: The foundation welcomes all veterans to join, and there is no need for prior registration. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Community Involvement: The Wise Up Foundation encourages community members to join in supporting this initiative. Whether through volunteerism or contributions, every effort counts in making a difference.
The Wise Up Foundation invites the Dallas community to come together and make "Hot Meals for Vets" a memorable and impactful event for our deserving veterans. Let's celebrate the spirit of giving and express our gratitude to those who have served our nation.
For inquiries or to learn more about how you can contribute, please contact Daniel Wise at Wisedb96@gmail.com.
Media contact
Frances Reimers at Frances@yourfirestarter.com
Event Details:
Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location: Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas, 4900 S Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216
The "Hot Meals for Vets" event underscores the Wise Up Foundation's commitment to giving back to those who have served our country selflessly. By offering a complete lunch, the foundation seeks to address a basic need while expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by homeless and disabled veterans.
Key Highlights:
Nourishing the Body and Soul: The event will provide a complete and hearty meal, ensuring that veterans feel the warmth of the season and experience a sense of community support.
No RSVP Required: The foundation welcomes all veterans to join, and there is no need for prior registration. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Community Involvement: The Wise Up Foundation encourages community members to join in supporting this initiative. Whether through volunteerism or contributions, every effort counts in making a difference.
The Wise Up Foundation invites the Dallas community to come together and make "Hot Meals for Vets" a memorable and impactful event for our deserving veterans. Let's celebrate the spirit of giving and express our gratitude to those who have served our nation.
For inquiries or to learn more about how you can contribute, please contact Daniel Wise at Wisedb96@gmail.com.
Media contact
Frances Reimers at Frances@yourfirestarter.com
Contact
FirestarterContact
Frances Reimers
202-731-2649
www.yourfirestarterr.com
Frances Reimers
202-731-2649
www.yourfirestarterr.com
Categories