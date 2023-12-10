Wise Up Foundation's "Hot Meals for Vets" to Brighten the Holidays for Dallas-Area Veterans

The Wise Up Foundation is thrilled to announce its annual "Hot Meals for Vets" event on December 25, 2023. This heartwarming initiative provides warm, nutritious meals to homeless and disabled veterans at the Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas. The event also emphasizes community support and encourages involvement from the Dallas community through volunteerism or contributions.