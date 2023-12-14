Business Consulting Firm Brien Dunphy & Associates Launch Innovative Leadership Course for Funeral Home Leaders
Freehold, NJ, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brien Dunphy of Brien Dunphy & Associates, renowned ICF Executive Coach and leadership expert, announces a new course aimed at empowering leaders in the death care industry. The course is designed to enhance leadership skills and business growth in funeral homes.
With his experience in the death care sector working with regional consolidators and independently-owned and family-owned businesses, he understands the unique challenges of funeral home leaders. The new course, titled Transformative Funeral Home Leadership, addresses these specific needs.
Dunphy states, “Death care is about working with the living, not just the deceased. Brien Dunphy & Associates creates professionals that work successfully with the living. Funeral homes face unique challenges from complex family dynamics to leadership roadblocks. We make those problems go away by equipping owners and directors to deal effectively and strategically with the people they lead.”
The course covers critical areas like:
Developing personal and team leadership skills.
Building high-performance teams.
Retaining talented employees.
“Funeral directors play a crucial role in people’s lives during difficult times. Excellent leadership and communication skills are key to not only running a successful business but also in providing comforting experiences for families,” says Brien Dunphy.
The three-part course is delivered virtually and covers topics such as how to create a workplace that lacks needless stress and is professionally predictable as well as encouraging and personally profitable. It provides the know-how to create and multiply a culture of personal ownership and innovation among team members. It also equips leaders to speak the multiple “languages” of others in order to maximize potential and give them the skills to de-escalate distracting and potentially explosive situations.
Robert Nunnaley, Owner of PinesFunerals and a client of Dunphy’s states, “Discovering Brien was the best thing for me and my team. Because of Brien, my team is now capable of performing independently allowing me to work on the business rather than in the business. I used to think that I had to be hands on with everything. But now I have more trust with my employees and they have more respect for me. I would recommend him for anyone in leadership.”
Enrollment for Transformative Funeral Home Leadership is now open, with several cohorts starting throughout the year. Funeral home owners and directors interested in joining can visit the Brien Dunphy and Associates Course Page for more details and registration.
About Brien Dunphy:
Brien Dunphy, M.A. is a professor, pastor, counselor, ICF Professional Certified Coach, leadership trainer, and management consultant. With over 25 years in professional counseling and management consulting with independent and family-owned businesses, Brien provides keen insights to improve personal performance, team dynamics, and organizational success.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Catia Trooskin
Marketing Director
Catia@briendunphy.com
800-979-1132
Categories