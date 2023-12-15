Cynthia R. Lester Chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Atlanta, GA, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia R. Lester of Atlanta, Georgia, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology and IT.
About Cynthia R. Lester
With over 55 years of experience, Cynthia R. Lester is an author who provides commentaries for “The View,” Donnie McLurkin, TD Jakes, Jamal Harrison Bryant, Jamie Foxx, and others. She is currently writing a book.
Lester belongs to AARP and in her spare time, she enjoys writing and reading.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
