January 23: The Bohemians Presents Prizewinning Violin & Guitar Duo "ArcoStrum" - an Unforgettable Fusion of Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and Chinese Tradition

Jan 23, 2024, at Home Studios, Union Square, The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club presents their opening concert featuring award-winning violin-guitar duo "ArcoStrum" TY Zhang and Strauss Shi. An evening with drinks, artisan cookies and a musical fusion featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango, and enchanting "Er Hu" music.