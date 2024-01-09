January 23: The Bohemians Presents Prizewinning Violin & Guitar Duo "ArcoStrum" - an Unforgettable Fusion of Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and Chinese Tradition
Jan 23, 2024, at Home Studios, Union Square, The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club presents their opening concert featuring award-winning violin-guitar duo "ArcoStrum" TY Zhang and Strauss Shi. An evening with drinks, artisan cookies and a musical fusion featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango, and enchanting "Er Hu" music.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club presents their opening concert of the season, featuring International prizewinning violin-guitar duo, "ArcoStrum." Tengyue Zhang and Strauss Shi present their unique instrumentation and arrangements of VIvaldi’s Four Seasons, Piazolla Histoire du Tango, and music featuring the Chinese traditional instrument “Er Hu.”
Date:
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
7:30 PM 9:00 PM
Venue:
Home Studios: Studio 2 in Union Square
They have each won multiple international awards, with TY capturing the Grand Prize at the Guitar Foundation of American International Concert Artist Competition (GFA-ICAC), and Strauss securing First Prizes at the USC Thornton Concerto Competition, Mondavi Center Young Artists Competition, and United States International Music Competition. The Duo is a laureate of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition and a recipient of the Audience Prize. Please note this concert is on a Tuesday.
About The Bohemians:
Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that includes Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jascha Heifetz, Fritz Kreisler, Leopold Godowsky, and the club’s founder, pianist Rafael Joseffy.
In 1921, New York Times critic H. E. Krehbiel wrote of the Club, "...with a firm anchorage ground in the classics, the Club is ever ready to spread sail and make for any port which offers hospitable waters and reassuring skies to honest artistic endeavor… the social affairs of The Bohemians have compassed the gamut from an informal "Smoker" for its members to some of the most elaborate and imposing banquets ever given in the city, and from a cabaret entertainment in which all care was cast to the winds and cap and bells ruled the hour to operatic representations and chamber concerts of the highest order, there have been few entertainments in which a serious artistic purpose was not pursued.”
Their 117th season will thus continue long-standing relationships with the Concert Artists Guild “AcroStrum” (violin and guitar) and the Juilliard Historical Performance alumni “In Nomine Ensemble,” the 2nd annual Bohemians Young Artist Piano Competition, a new collaboration with American Pianists Association featuring jazz finalist Caelan Cardello and his trio, and in tribute to our eclectic past, a new series titled Bohemians Nouveau - a new installment for 2023-2024 featuring music, acting and dance from In Absentia Productions’ “MANIFESTO: The Diaghilev Project,” a collage-theater piece exploring the life of Serge Diaghilev and music by Dustin Gledhill.
The Bohemians' 2022-2023 season featured a new collaboration with the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans: “American Landscape,” featuring a New Orleans International Piano Competition laureate - a collaboration which will return for their 2024-2025 season.
Date:
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
7:30 PM 9:00 PM
Venue:
Home Studios: Studio 2 in Union Square
They have each won multiple international awards, with TY capturing the Grand Prize at the Guitar Foundation of American International Concert Artist Competition (GFA-ICAC), and Strauss securing First Prizes at the USC Thornton Concerto Competition, Mondavi Center Young Artists Competition, and United States International Music Competition. The Duo is a laureate of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition and a recipient of the Audience Prize. Please note this concert is on a Tuesday.
About The Bohemians:
Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that includes Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jascha Heifetz, Fritz Kreisler, Leopold Godowsky, and the club’s founder, pianist Rafael Joseffy.
In 1921, New York Times critic H. E. Krehbiel wrote of the Club, "...with a firm anchorage ground in the classics, the Club is ever ready to spread sail and make for any port which offers hospitable waters and reassuring skies to honest artistic endeavor… the social affairs of The Bohemians have compassed the gamut from an informal "Smoker" for its members to some of the most elaborate and imposing banquets ever given in the city, and from a cabaret entertainment in which all care was cast to the winds and cap and bells ruled the hour to operatic representations and chamber concerts of the highest order, there have been few entertainments in which a serious artistic purpose was not pursued.”
Their 117th season will thus continue long-standing relationships with the Concert Artists Guild “AcroStrum” (violin and guitar) and the Juilliard Historical Performance alumni “In Nomine Ensemble,” the 2nd annual Bohemians Young Artist Piano Competition, a new collaboration with American Pianists Association featuring jazz finalist Caelan Cardello and his trio, and in tribute to our eclectic past, a new series titled Bohemians Nouveau - a new installment for 2023-2024 featuring music, acting and dance from In Absentia Productions’ “MANIFESTO: The Diaghilev Project,” a collage-theater piece exploring the life of Serge Diaghilev and music by Dustin Gledhill.
The Bohemians' 2022-2023 season featured a new collaboration with the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans: “American Landscape,” featuring a New Orleans International Piano Competition laureate - a collaboration which will return for their 2024-2025 season.
Contact
The Bohemians: New York Musicians' ClubContact
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.bohemiansnyc.org
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.bohemiansnyc.org
Categories