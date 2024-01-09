David Whitaker, Esteemed Business Leader and Owner of Mon Ethos Pro Support, Announces New Book on AI Integration in the Workplace

David Whitaker, owner of Mon Ethos Pro Support, announces his new book "Taking the Byte Out of AI," exploring AI in the workplace. Available on MEPSVI.com and Amazon in April, it follows free AI seminars at MEPSVI's USVI location. The book aims to demystify AI for professionals across industries.