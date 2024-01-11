New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Alpharetta, Georgia
Alpharetta, Georgia, GA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The local development of McFarland Parkway Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Alpharetta. The facility is located at 795 McFarland Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30004. This facility is comprised of 825 units totaling 104,920 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate and non-climate-controlled units to the local communities of Milton, Roswell, Big Creek, Johns Creek and Cumming.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 12/27/2023.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 795 McFarland Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30004, contact our office at 678-853-7878, or visit online at mcfarlandpkwystorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in the southeast and mid-western United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
