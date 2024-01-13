New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Morristown, Tennessee
Morristown, TN, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The local acquisition of All-Season Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to Morristown. The facility is at 215 South Liberty Hill Road Morristown. This facility comprises 400 units totaling 41,918 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure, climate and non-climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Russellville, Whitesburg, and Jefferson City.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 12/15/2023.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 215 South Liberty Hill Road Morristown, contact our office at (423) 537-4443, or visit online at allseasonstoragemorristown.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please visit the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
