Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project Collects Over 63K lbs. in Donations
South Burlington, Vermont Residents in the Orchard Neighborhood has collected over 63K pounds in donation in the last 10 years to help support local county neighbors.
South Burlington, VT, January 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Supporting our community,” says Louis Godin, South Burlington, Vermont Resident and group organizer of NHN Project, “10 years ago, we started the conversation in our neighborhood. I wanted to do more for the community and found out that others felt the same. Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project was created.”
“A neighborhood offers many resources, people and talents to bring community projects to life. Making volunteering and donation options easily accessible within the neighborhood makes a difference,” says Godin, “We all have busy lives and creating opportunities within a neighborhood saves time and more people are will to help.”
The Orchard Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project is a variety of project created to help support the community. Includes such projects as: Food Drive Plus, Operation Apple, Continue the Love, and Project Peonies to name a few. Having received over 63K pounds in donations in support of our neighborhood projects to date.
Orchard South Burlington, Vermont Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project encourages other neighborhoods to get involved in creating community projects.
