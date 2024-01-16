Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois

Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards.