Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards.
Buffalo Grove, IL, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Illinois massage therapists can now access high-quality online continuing education courses at a fraction of the cost of other options, thanks to Smart Healing Massage, a program operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc.
The program, which is approved by the state of Illinois, covers a wide range of topics, from advanced techniques and specialized modalities to essential business skills. The courses are designed to meet the evolving needs of practitioners and help them grow their careers.
Smart Healing Massage's website offers a user-friendly online platform that allows learners to complete the courses at their own pace and convenience. The website also provides enrollment and additional information about the program.
Smart Healing Massage aims to make continuing education accessible and affordable for massage therapists in Illinois, as well as to ensure that the courses meet the highest standards set by regulatory bodies.
For media inquiries:
https://ceus.smarthealingmassage.com
Contact:
support@smarthealingmassage.com
About Smart Healing Massage:
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., is an approved provider of massage continuing education in the state of Illinois. The program offers affordable and accredited online courses, addressing the educational needs of massage therapists.
The program, which is approved by the state of Illinois, covers a wide range of topics, from advanced techniques and specialized modalities to essential business skills. The courses are designed to meet the evolving needs of practitioners and help them grow their careers.
Smart Healing Massage's website offers a user-friendly online platform that allows learners to complete the courses at their own pace and convenience. The website also provides enrollment and additional information about the program.
Smart Healing Massage aims to make continuing education accessible and affordable for massage therapists in Illinois, as well as to ensure that the courses meet the highest standards set by regulatory bodies.
For media inquiries:
https://ceus.smarthealingmassage.com
Contact:
support@smarthealingmassage.com
About Smart Healing Massage:
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., is an approved provider of massage continuing education in the state of Illinois. The program offers affordable and accredited online courses, addressing the educational needs of massage therapists.
Contact
Tyan Anmo Corporation IncContact
Aybek Izzatov
224 3880928
ceus.smarthealingmassage.com
Aybek Izzatov
224 3880928
ceus.smarthealingmassage.com
Categories