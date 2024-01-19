Nook Health LLC Announces Launch of New Vaginal Probiotic Based on Clinical Studies

Nook Health has announced the launch of a new vaginal probiotic product, featuring over 19 unique strains. The product aims to improve vaginal pH balance and reduce odor, as evidenced by the company's clinical studies showing an average improvement of 72% in these areas. The probiotic will be available for purchase from January 28, 2024 at Amazon and directly from the company's website https://nook.health.