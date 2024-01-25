Saelig Announces Micsig MHO3 Series 500MHz High Resolution 12-Bit Oscilloscopes with 14” Touchscreen

Micsig's 5th-generation digital storage oscilloscope, the MHO3 Series, with up to 500MHz bandwidth, 3GSa/s sampling rate, 4 analog channels, and 360Mpts memory depth, utilizes a 12-bit high-resolution ADC with 4096 quantization levels, 16 times that of traditional 8-bit oscilloscopes.