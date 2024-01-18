Digital Asset Research Announces January 2024 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results
DAR’s vetting processes bring institutional-level diligence to crypto markets and the latest vetting process results in 19 Vetted Spot Exchanges.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its January 2024 Crypto Spot Exchange Vetting results. In an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges, DAR’s vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data.
Over 600 centralized spot exchanges were evaluated to identify 19 Vetted Spot Exchanges.
Cryptology, EXMO, OKX, and WOO Network were added as new Vetted Spot Exchanges, while the following continue to be Vetted Spot Exchanges: Bit.com, Bitbank, Bitfinex, bitFlyer, Bitstamp, Bitvavo, Bybit, Coinbase, Coincheck, Gemini, GMO Coin, itBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital, and Luno.
The Exchange Vetting process combines quantitative and traditional qualitative due diligence to identify exchanges reporting accurate volumes and eliminate exchanges that are not appropriate for determining an accurate market price.
Results of the Exchange Vetting process determine pricing sources used to calculate DAR reference prices for institutional clients, including Bloomberg, Chainlink, FTSE Russell, the FTSE DAR Reference Price, Pyth, and Refinitiv.
DAR performs its Exchange Vetting processes quarterly. Results will next be announced in April 2024.
About DAR:
Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialized provider of ‘clean’ digital asset data, insights, and research for institutional clients. Since 2017, DAR leads by rigorously vetting out noisy inputs for flagship clients such as Bloomberg, Chainlink, FTSE Russell, and Wilshire. Each day, DAR processes 200+ million trades to calculate 10,000+ institutional-quality digital asset prices and deliver a range of product solutions to navigate the cryptoverse.
With expertise in traditional finance and the digital asset space, DAR’s success is driven by a commitment to deliver honest data emphasizing accuracy, quality, and transparency.
Contact
Digital Asset ResearchContact
Jan Jahosky
407-331-4699
https://www.digitalassetresearch.com
