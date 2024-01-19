OvationMR Acquires Innovative Data Collection & Text Analytics Platform Qualibee.ai

Global market insights agency OvationMR has entered into an agreement to acquire AI qualitative platform Qualibee.ai, a leader in AI-driven qualitative research. This partnership will combine OvationMR’s deep experience in full-service market research with Qualibee.ai’s proprietary technology. Both companies see an opportunity in the marketplace for growth and the rapid deployment of qualitative insights through innovative tools that leverage AI and machine learning in smart ways.