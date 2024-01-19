OvationMR Acquires Innovative Data Collection & Text Analytics Platform Qualibee.ai
Global market insights agency OvationMR has entered into an agreement to acquire AI qualitative platform Qualibee.ai, a leader in AI-driven qualitative research. This partnership will combine OvationMR’s deep experience in full-service market research with Qualibee.ai’s proprietary technology. Both companies see an opportunity in the marketplace for growth and the rapid deployment of qualitative insights through innovative tools that leverage AI and machine learning in smart ways.
New York, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OvationMR has agreed to acquire the AI qualitative platform Qualibee.ai, a leader in AI-driven qualitative research. This partnership will combine OvationMR’s deep experience in full-service market research with Qualibee.ai’s proprietary technology. Both companies see an opportunity in the marketplace for growth and the rapid deployment of qualitative insights through innovative tools that leverage AI and machine learning in smart ways. Jim Whaley, CEO of OvationMR, remarked, “It’s great to be working with Erik Larsen again. He and his partner, Roman Gorin, are innovators in the space, and it’s great to see what they have done with Qualibee.ai. The company has made a splash, and people have taken notice. We’re excited to have them and their technology on the Ovation team.” From Qualibee.ai, CEO Erik Larsen (depicted in photo) replied, “Joining the OvationMR team presents a tremendous opportunity to further develop and apply our AI technologies in new and exciting ways. We are committed to this partnership and are excited to start helping clients add 'qual-at-scale' capabilities to their qualitative toolbox.” Qualibee.ai CTO Roman Gorin continued, “Our dedication to advancing our AI and ML capabilities has only been strengthened. Our focus remains on continuous innovation and development of AI technologies, and with this acquisition, we're equipped to do so on a larger and more effective scale.” Larsen will join OvationMR as Senior Vice President of Research & Product Development, with Gorin continuing to lead the AI/ML development team. This move reflects OvationMR’s commitment to staying at the forefront of market research innovation, soon providing clients with sophisticated, AI-enhanced insights for more effective decision-making.
It’s a Great Day for Discovering Why
OvationMR is a leading global market insights agency headquartered in New York, NY. Founded in 2016, the company provides market research audiences and insights to the world's research practitioners and business decision-makers at leading brands and non-commercial institutions. www.ovationmr.com
Qualibee.ai is an innovative AI-based platform for conducting qualitative market research, from respondent recruitment to final reports. HQ'd in Indianapolis, Indiana, the platform was developed to be easy to use but for sophisticated research practitioners.
It’s a Great Day for Discovering Why
OvationMR is a leading global market insights agency headquartered in New York, NY. Founded in 2016, the company provides market research audiences and insights to the world's research practitioners and business decision-makers at leading brands and non-commercial institutions. www.ovationmr.com
Qualibee.ai is an innovative AI-based platform for conducting qualitative market research, from respondent recruitment to final reports. HQ'd in Indianapolis, Indiana, the platform was developed to be easy to use but for sophisticated research practitioners.
Contact
OvationMRContact
Jim Whaley
404-229-0329
www.ovationmr.com
Jim Whaley
404-229-0329
www.ovationmr.com
Categories