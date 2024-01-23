Chrissy Russell Chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Midland, TX, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chrissy Russell of Midland, Texas has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the aesthetic industry.
About Chrissy Russell
Chrissy Russell is the owner of Touch of Sass Medical Spa based in Midland, Texas. The spa provides injectables, medical aesthetics, healthcare, body treatment services, Botox injections, chemical peels, hormone replacement therapy, laser hair removal, and many other aesthetic and healthcare services. The spa was awarded Best Med Spa from 2020-2022 by the Midland Reporter-Telegram and Chrissy has been a National Recommended Provider for the Best Aesthetic Injectors of America from 2020 to present. Russell oversees the daily operations, administration, management, marketing, staff management, and primary patient care.
Russell earned an M.S.N. from Texas Tech University in 2015, an R.N. from the Covenant School of Nursing in 1998, and is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She belongs to the A.A.C.N.P. Prior to receiving her Masters degree in nursing, Chrissy worked as an ER nurse for over 10 years. In her spare time, Chrissy enjoys fitness, traveling and spending time with her three children, M’Kaylee, Kylin, and Madden.
Chrissy’s favorite quote that keeps her motivated and reminds her of her “why” on the hard days is “Do it so your children will have a mother they can brag about.”
For more information, visit touchofsasstexas.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
