NinjaTrix Leaps Toward Future Growth with New Kid’s Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Milton, FL, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NinjaTrix, the innovative kid's fitness studio that blends gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into an action-packed adventure, is now offering franchise opportunities. This exciting evolution from a successful licensee program to a full-fledged franchise signifies NinjaTrix's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across the nation to make a positive impact on their communities, one jumping, flipping, and obstacle-conquering kid at a time.
A Recipe for Fun and Fitness
Founded by industry veteran Steve Butts, who has over 35 years of experience in crafting engaging and enriching experiences for kids and families under his black belt, NinjaTrix fills a crucial gap in traditional children's physical extracurriculars. NinjaTrix’s unique program is not just about getting kids moving; it's about shaping their physical and mental development through a carefully curated blend of movement, challenge, and valuable life lessons.
"I have always been passionate about martial arts and gymnastics," says Steve Butts, President and Founder of NinjaTrix. "NinjaTrix was born from the desire to create something that not only ensures a fun experience for kids, but also teaches skills like integrity, perseverance, and teamwork. It's about more than just keeping kids active; it's about shaping their physical and mental development for a successful future."
Proven Success, Unlimited Potential
Implemented in over 70 licensee locations across the United States, the program's effectiveness and popularity are undeniable. David Wahl, President of Century, a worldwide leader in martial arts equipment, echoes this sentiment, "When Steve told me about how he had combined the skills and values of martial arts and the sheer fun of parkour under one roof, I knew he had a program that would explode in popularity."
Empowering Entrepreneurs, Building a Healthier Future
NinjaTrix's transition to franchising is driven by a powerful mission: to empower entrepreneurs who share a passion for making a difference in the lives of children. NinjaTrix franchise owners have the opportunity to:
· Own and operate a thriving business based on a proven, in-demand concept.
· Make a positive impact in the community by promoting healthy habits and character development in children.
· Join a supportive network of passionate franchisees and receive comprehensive training and ongoing support.
· Be a part of a brand that is revolutionizing the kid's fitness industry.
Calling All Ninjas
NinjaTrix is currently seeking passionate franchise partners in key markets across the continental United States, including Florida, Texas, and Alabama. Those ready to unleash their inner entrepreneur and champion the well-being of the next generation can visit https://ninjatrixfranchise.com/ to learn more about franchise opportunities.
Photos and Video:
· Photo Caption: A young student and instructor interact during a NinjaTrix class.
· Link to Founder’s Video: https://youtu.be/1L7Cvb53xrQ
About NinjaTrix
NinjaTrix offers a revolutionary approach to kid's fitness, blending gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into a program that's as engaging as it is educational. Designed for fun and fitness, NinjaTrix not only keeps kids active but also teaches valuable life lessons. As a franchisee, you'll receive comprehensive support including training, operational guidance, and community outreach tools. Join NinjaTrix to make a positive impact on youth development and fitness in your community, all while building a rewarding business. For more information, please visit https://ninjatrixfranchise.com.
*This press release and the franchise sales information do not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. Such registration, or exemption, does not constitute approval of the information in the FDD by that state agency. The communications in this press release are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer to sell franchises in those states unless we have registered the FDD (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. We are not currently offering franchises for sale in the following states - Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Washington.
A Recipe for Fun and Fitness
Founded by industry veteran Steve Butts, who has over 35 years of experience in crafting engaging and enriching experiences for kids and families under his black belt, NinjaTrix fills a crucial gap in traditional children's physical extracurriculars. NinjaTrix’s unique program is not just about getting kids moving; it's about shaping their physical and mental development through a carefully curated blend of movement, challenge, and valuable life lessons.
"I have always been passionate about martial arts and gymnastics," says Steve Butts, President and Founder of NinjaTrix. "NinjaTrix was born from the desire to create something that not only ensures a fun experience for kids, but also teaches skills like integrity, perseverance, and teamwork. It's about more than just keeping kids active; it's about shaping their physical and mental development for a successful future."
Proven Success, Unlimited Potential
Implemented in over 70 licensee locations across the United States, the program's effectiveness and popularity are undeniable. David Wahl, President of Century, a worldwide leader in martial arts equipment, echoes this sentiment, "When Steve told me about how he had combined the skills and values of martial arts and the sheer fun of parkour under one roof, I knew he had a program that would explode in popularity."
Empowering Entrepreneurs, Building a Healthier Future
NinjaTrix's transition to franchising is driven by a powerful mission: to empower entrepreneurs who share a passion for making a difference in the lives of children. NinjaTrix franchise owners have the opportunity to:
· Own and operate a thriving business based on a proven, in-demand concept.
· Make a positive impact in the community by promoting healthy habits and character development in children.
· Join a supportive network of passionate franchisees and receive comprehensive training and ongoing support.
· Be a part of a brand that is revolutionizing the kid's fitness industry.
Calling All Ninjas
NinjaTrix is currently seeking passionate franchise partners in key markets across the continental United States, including Florida, Texas, and Alabama. Those ready to unleash their inner entrepreneur and champion the well-being of the next generation can visit https://ninjatrixfranchise.com/ to learn more about franchise opportunities.
Photos and Video:
· Photo Caption: A young student and instructor interact during a NinjaTrix class.
· Link to Founder’s Video: https://youtu.be/1L7Cvb53xrQ
About NinjaTrix
NinjaTrix offers a revolutionary approach to kid's fitness, blending gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into a program that's as engaging as it is educational. Designed for fun and fitness, NinjaTrix not only keeps kids active but also teaches valuable life lessons. As a franchisee, you'll receive comprehensive support including training, operational guidance, and community outreach tools. Join NinjaTrix to make a positive impact on youth development and fitness in your community, all while building a rewarding business. For more information, please visit https://ninjatrixfranchise.com.
*This press release and the franchise sales information do not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. Such registration, or exemption, does not constitute approval of the information in the FDD by that state agency. The communications in this press release are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer to sell franchises in those states unless we have registered the FDD (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. We are not currently offering franchises for sale in the following states - Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Washington.
Contact
NinjaTrixContact
Carly Spross
(850) 530-0234
https://ninjatrixfranchise.com/
Carly Spross
(850) 530-0234
https://ninjatrixfranchise.com/
Multimedia
Categories