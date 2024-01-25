Unveiling the Untold Stories of Baseball: "Baseball Confidential," a Book by Al Lautenslager
Phoenix, AZ, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a candid exploration of the hidden world of baseball, author Al Lautenslager unveils "Baseball Confidential," a compelling collection of behind-the-scenes revelations from players, coaches, and managers at all levels of the game.
Synopsis:
"Baseball Confidential" takes readers on a journey into the heart of America's favorite pastime, providing an insider's perspective on the communication dynamics within the baseball fraternity. This riveting book is a treasure trove of stories and exclusive interviews with former players, coaches, and managers, predominantly at the Major League Baseball level. From dugout banter to strategic discussions, Lautenslager captures the essence of baseball's hidden narratives.
Written for the Baseball Fan:
This book is a must-read for every baseball enthusiast. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual observer, "Baseball Confidential" offers a unique and intimate look at the moments that define the sport. Al Lautenslager's engaging narrative style brings these untold stories to life, making it a captivating read for anyone who loves the game.
Key Features:
• Revealing behind-the-scenes stories
• Exclusive interviews with former players, coaches, and managers
• Insights into communication dynamics within the baseball world
• A captivating exploration for baseball fans of all levels
Author:
Al Lautenslager is a seasoned writer with a passion for uncovering the hidden gems of sports. With "Baseball Confidential," he brings his expertise to the world of baseball, offering readers a fresh perspective on the game they love.
Al Lautenslager, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, is an eight-time published, best-selling author, entrepreneur, book collector, businessperson, and professional speaker who is passionate about baseball. Currently, he is enjoying retirement, pursuing his passions for baseball, travel, writing and family life.
His passion for baseball has extended to his working as a Spring Training Usher for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark.
Al's visits to ballparks, whether major or minor league, during his travels makes him the ultimate baseball fan.
Availability:
"Baseball Confidential" released on January 5, 2024, and is available at major bookstores and online retailers.
For media inquiries, review copies, PODCAST requests or interview requests, please contact:
Al Lautenslager - Author
Al@allautenslager.com
630-740-1397
