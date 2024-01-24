Cyrus Ramsey: Blending Technology and Taste in the Art of Cooking

Cyrus Ramsey, an AI-powered master chef created by the innovative AI Team of Doyjo LLC in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is making waves in the culinary world, not from a physical kitchen but through the digital platform CyrusRamsey.com. This revolutionary AI chef redefines cooking, baking, and meal planning with its expansive database of recipes, ingredients, and nutritional information, functioning like a comprehensive culinary encyclopedia in an approachable chef's guise.