Custom Dental in Texas Takes a Stand Against Hunger for Poverty Awareness Month
McKinney, TX, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- During January Custom Dental clinics throughout Texas have decided to come together to fight hunger in honor of Poverty Awareness Month. With locations in McKinney, The Colony, Denton, and Bonham each practice is hosting a food drive for their local non-profits and food pantries to make a tangible impact on the lives of those affected by food insecurity.
They are asking their patients to help those in need and bring five non-perishable food items during business hours and receive a free whitening take-home kit.
Custom Dental of Denton supports Denton Freedom House
Dr. Nigel Kasali and his team have chosen to support Denton Freedom House this month. Denton Freedom House, an organization that empowers individuals to overcome addiction and homelessness was established in 2011 and provides a structured residential program that focuses on spirituality, education, and vocational training. It also provides its residents with tools they may need to get back into society successfully. Dr. Nigel Kasali of Custom Dental of Denton aims to contribute not only to feeding the Denton community but also to the overall well-being of those on the path to recovery.
Custom Dental of Denton’s Address for donation drop-offs:
4200 N I-35 E, Denton, TX 76207
Denton Freedom House Most Needed Items
Hygiene Products
Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Deodorant, Shampoo, Conditioner, Brush/Comb/Pick, Bar Soap, Shaving Cream, Razors, Dental Floss, Lotion, Q-Tips and Fingernail Clippers.
Pillow (standard size only)
Other Items
Bible/Bible cover
Pens/pencils/ highlighters
Spiral Notebook/Journal
Envelopes/stamps
Backpack (schoolbook size)
Wristwatch or pocket watch (no smart watches are allowed)
Small fan/ alarm clocks are permitted
Foot powder, sunscreen, or anti-itch creams
Medication
Any over-the-counter medication is a donation to the whole house
Custom Dental of The Colony Supports NTX Community Food Pantry
Dr. Mark Saffold and his team are partnering with NTX Community Food Pantry, an organization that has been feeding North Texas communities since 2007. With a mission to eradicate hunger, NTX Community Food Pantry operates a client-choice food pantry meaning that families in The Colony can choose what groceries they receive. They serve over 450 families each month and beyond food distribution, the pantry offers educational programs to help with budget and long-term food planning.
Custom Dental of The Colony’s Address for donation drop-offs:
4695 N Colony Blvd., Ste. 104, The Colony, TX 75056
NTX Community Food Pantry Most Needed Items:
1. Condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressing, pickles, salsa, BBQ sauce, relish, seasonings
2. Pancake mix, muffin mix, breakfast bars
3. Jelly, pancake syrup, cake frostings
4. Cake mix, brownie mix
5. Coffee, tea
6. Sugar
7. Knorr or Lipton noodle packages
8. Scalloped, Au Gratin potatoes
9. Hamburger, tuna, and chicken helper
10. Oil
11. Toiletries: toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, diapers, shampoo, conditioner, razors
12. Cleaning supplies: laundry soap, floor cleaner, paper towels, toilet bowl cleaner
13. Dog and cat food
Custom Dental of McKinney Supports Frisco Fastpacs
Dr. Bryce Gates and his team at Custom Dental of McKinney have greatly enjoyed working with Frisco Fastpacs over the years, an organization dedicated to ensuring that “no child in Frisco ISD goes hungry.” Created in 2013, Frisco Fastpacs focuses on ending weekend hunger by providing children with nutritious, and low-preparation meals during weekends and school breaks. This incredible organization directly supports the academic success of our children by addressing their nutritional needs before learning can happen. Dr. Bryce Gates and his team are honored to help the children in their community in any way they can.
Custom Dental of McKinney’s Address for donation drop offs:
6351 S Custer Rd., McKinney, TX 75070
Frisco Fastpacs Most Needed Items:
Individual-sized, easy-to-open canned fruits and vegetables
Nut-free granola bars
Individual-sized macaroni and cheese cups
Single-serving fruit cups
Individual-sized shelf-stable milk
Instant oatmeal packets
Snack-sized crackers and pretzels
Custom Dental of Bonham Supports Fannin County Crises Center and The Open Arms Shelter
Dr. Bryce Gates, who is also an owner of Custom Dental of Bonham, is hosting a food drive for the Fannin County Crises Center and Open Arms Shelter this month. The Fannin County Crises Center is a non-profit organization that provides a safe place for those who have suffered from any sort of abuse, sexual, physical, or psychological. They provide counseling services and support to the families of those affected. Their mission is to allow their community to take control of their own lives and become aware of the options and resources that are available to them.
The Fannin County Crises’ Center Most Needed Items:
Canned meat (tuna, chicken, etc.)
Boxed meals (such as tuna/chicken helper)
Hearty soups (those that can make a meal)
Spaghetti noodles
Spaghetti sauce
Ramen noodles
Peanut butter/jelly
Saltine crackers
Microwavable meals
Spaghettio's
Cereal
Snack foods (granola bars, Pop Tarts, etc.)
Baby wipes
Diapers - larger sizes (4-6)
The Open Arms Shelter provides a safe place to stay for those who are homeless. Residents receive three meals a day with snacks, through support from local churches and the community. They are also able to do their laundry and shower. They are assigned a case manager in which they create goals together to obtain housing, counseling, and jobs.
The Open Arms Shelter Most Needed Items:
Ground coffee
Sugar
Milk
Bread
Lunch meat
Bottled water
Fruit
Custom Dental calls everyone to donate in any way they can to their food drives throughout January. Donations can be dropped off at each of Custom Dental’s locations during regular business hours.To learn more about Custom Dental, please visit thedentistofmckinney.com.
