HearYou.org and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company: Pioneering Affordable Mental Health Care
Leaders in Mental Health and Pharmaceutical Pricing Forge Path for Accessible Treatment
Roseville, CA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wellness Together, Inc., a renowned 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation based in California, proudly announces a new collaboration between its online therapy program, HearYou.org, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC Cost Plus Drugs. This relationship is committed to enhancing the affordability and accessibility of mental health services and treatment, ensuring that individuals and families receiving counseling through HearYou.org have access to cost-effective pharmaceutical options.
Cost Plus Drugs aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. At the heart of this collaboration with HearYou.org lies a shared vision: a world where every person can access the mental health care they need without financial burden. Wellness Together has always prioritized expanding affordable and reliable mental health services. Through this collaboration with its HearYou.org program and Cost Plus Drugs, it reinforces its commitment by offering its clients accessible options for medication through Cost Plus Drugs' groundbreaking approach to pharmaceutical pricing.
“HearYou.org was started to make therapy more accessible for individuals across California. We work hard to connect the individuals and families we serve to accessible medical care and specialty mental health services in their community. Being able to offer a trusted and affordable option for their prescriptions through Cost Plus Drugs is another step towards supporting their overall wellness,” said Amy Lloyd, Director of Programs for Wellness Together.
Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with HearYou.org. At Cost Plus Drugs, we believe in the power of collaboration to create positive change. Teaming up with HearYou.org supports our commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all.”
This collaboration is not just about cost savings; it's about setting a new standard for how mental health care and pharmaceutical industries can work together for the greater good. By combining HearYou.org's accessible, non-profit, therapy services with the innovative pricing strategy of Cost Plus Drugs, the relationship is poised to significantly reduce the financial strain of mental health care, facilitating the ease of systems navigation for individuals and families in California, New York, and beyond.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Britney Stone
Clinical & Outreach Programs Director
Wellness Together
Britney.Stone@wellnesstogether.org
About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card . Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.
