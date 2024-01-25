John Burgos Receives Prestigious Industry Accreditation
Orlando, FL, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Accredited Drug Testing, Inc., one of the Nation’s leading providers of drug testing, alcohol testing and occupational health screenings announced that Mr. John A. Burgos, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, has satisfactorily met the qualifications and successfully passed the examination of the Certification Commission for Drug and Alcohol Program Professionals and has been awarded the designation as a CSAPA-Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator.
This CSAPA designation is recognized by the Nation’s drug testing industry as the highest accreditation in which an individual can be certified as a drug and alcohol program professional.
James A. Greer, President of Accredited Drug Testing stated, “This accreditation is well deserved and continues to demonstrate John’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards and industry knowledge as it relates to the drug and alcohol testing industry.”
The Certification Commission for Drug and Alcohol Program Professionals (CCDAPP) is a certifying body for drug and alcohol program professionals who have chosen to be recognized as specialists with demonstrated proficiency in their field.
CCDAPP is a nonprofit, independent corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality and level of professional knowledge and skills of individuals providing drug and alcohol testing and related services to the public.
For more information on Accredited Drug Testing please visit www.accrediteddrugtesting.com or you may contact John Burgos, please call (800) 221-4291 or John@accrediteddrugtesting.com.
