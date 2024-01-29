New Principled Technologies Research Report Compares Dell AI Portfolio with Similar Offerings from HPE
The report from Principled Technologies (PT) compares details of the two companies’ AI portfolios and references industry benchmark testing results from ML Commons.
Durham, NC, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the business landscape, and the changes are only just beginning. Organizations seeking to take the next step in harnessing AI must decide how to support their AI efforts, including choosing which tech vendor(s) will provide the technologies behind the workloads.
In a new research report, PT explores the Dell and HPE AI portfolios, including reviewing public MLPerf benchmark results for several Dell and HPE servers as well as looking at each company’s options for workstations, storage, professional services, and management.
According to the report, “Harnessing the power of AI to streamline and improve business operations can be a challenging task, with significant business implications. With technology advancing more rapidly than ever, partnering with the right vendor for AI is key. By choosing a company like Dell that not only offers a comprehensive AI portfolio, but can also provide planning, preparation, implementation and management services, customers can face these challenges head on. MLPerf Benchmark testing shows that offerings in the Dell AI portfolio offer consistent, strong performance for AI workloads.”
To learn more, see the report at https://facts.pt/zPmSx4c or read the executive summary at https://facts.pt/PiSgyY7.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
