Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' Animated Feature Films, Almost Entirely Made by Himself, Are Now Available for Purchase

Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' animated feature films, which have been made almost entirely by himself, are now available for purchase on the US with English subtitles. In addition to this, there are other productions available which may seem attractive for US audience: The "Tales of the Alhambra" by Washington Irving adaptation, as well as "El lazarillo de Tormes" animation adaptation or the "Calila e Dimna" adaptation as well. All films are ready to be purchased through his website/platform.