Radiation Oncologist Joshua Halpern, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Staten Island, NY, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joshua Halpern. Dr. Halpern will practice at 1781 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 11305.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Halpern to our team of radiation oncologists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "His extensive background as a radiation oncologist and experienced brachytherapist, coupled with research expertise in basic and cancer immunology, radiation biology, cell culture, and clinical research in radiation oncology, will bring valuable benefits to the Staten Island community.
With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Halpern developed an interest in oncology after the loss of his father to cancer in his youth. He pursued specialized training in Medical Oncology, followed by comprehensive residencies and fellowships in Radiation Oncology and Brachytherapy (radioactive isotope implantations) at renowned oncology centers across the United States.
Dr. Halpern earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at Hadassah Medical School in Jerusalem, Israel. He completed a residency in the Department of Hematology at Hadassah University in Jerusalem and Roswell Park Cancer Center. He furthered his training, completing residencies in Radiation and Clinical Oncology and Medical Oncology. Dr. Halpern completed a Fellowship in GYN Radiotherapy and Brachytherapy at Roswell Park Memorial Institute and a Senior Fellowship in Radiation Therapy of Breast and Lung Tumors at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He previously practiced at Seagate Radiation Oncology PC, The Brooklyn Hospital Center and other sites in the NYC Metropolitan area.
“Throughout my career, I have dedicated extensive attention to direct patient care and to maintaining the best quality of life for all the patients under my care,” said Dr. Halpern.
Dr. Halpern speaks fluent English and Hebrew. In his free time, he enjoys painting and biking.
To make an appointment with Dr. Halpern, please call 718-351-9750.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
