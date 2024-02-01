Jennifer Park, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New Hyde Park, NY, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Jennifer Park. Dr. Park will practice at 1 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Jennifer Park to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.”Her expertise and compassionate approach will undoubtedly enhance our commitment to excellence in patient care.”
Dr. Park specializes in the treatment of patients with breast cancer as well as high-risk benign conditions. She focuses on delivering compassionate, personalized, evidence-based, multi-disciplinary care and is dedicated to women's health. Dr. Park actively enrolls her patients in clinical trials, aiming to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes.
“I derive great satisfaction from navigating complex cases and identifying the most effective care strategies tailored to each patient,” said Dr. Park. “Joining NYCBS, I look forward to contributing to groundbreaking clinical trials and advanced treatments dedicated to extending and enhancing the lives of numerous individuals.”
After receiving her B.A. in Cell Biology/Neuroscience and Psychology from Rutgers University, Dr. Park completed her Master's Degree in Cancer Sciences from Roswell Park Cancer Institute. She obtained her M.D. from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Park was then appointed as an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School while working as an attending physician in the Hospital Medicine Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Subsequently, she completed her fellowship training in Hematology-Oncology at R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center at Northwell Health. Dr. Park is a member of the New York Metropolitan Breast Cancer Group, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the American College of Physicians.
She speaks fluent English and Korean. In her free time, she enjoys keeping an active lifestyle with tennis, running, and snowboarding.
To make an appointment with Dr. Park, please call 516-336-5255.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
