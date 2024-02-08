New Principled Technologies Report Highlights the Durability, Ease of Serviceability, and Ease of Deployment of Dell Chromebooks
Hands-on testing revealed three Dell Chromebook models were easy to service, survived hinge durability testing, and were easy to deploy, making them strong options for long-lasting use in K-12 school districts and hospitals, or for field sales teams.
Durham, NC, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted a series of tests to compare the durability, ease of serviceability, and ease of deployment of three Dell Chromebooks (the Dell Chromebook 3110, Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, and Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook) to similar Chromebooks from competitors.
Testing revealed the three Dell Chromebooks, which are built to MIL-STD-810 H military standards, made it through 10,000 cycles of hinge testing without any significant wear or defects. PT also found the setup and deployment process with the three Dell devices was simple, given the cloud-centric nature of Chromebooks. Additionally, replacing the battery on the three Dell Chromebook models presented no unexpected challenges, each taking 10 steps and four to five minutes.
The combination of their robust build, ease of serviceability by in-house IT staff, and straightforward, time-saving deployment process could mean IT staff can spend less time maintaining devices and more time improving the overall technology experience in schools, medical practices, or enterprises. As PT states in the report, “because they offer easy deployment and serviceability, strong durability, plus multiple robust support options, choosing any of these Dell Chromebook models for your organization can help ensure you’re putting your technology budget to good use.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/LTa77x5.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
