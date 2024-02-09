First Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership Report
London, United Kingdom, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The "Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership" report is an independent analysis of the age, gender, ethnicity, education, career path and socio-economic status of the world’s most valuable luxury brands CEOs.
Undertaken by London-based luxury data engineer and analyst Yemi Lawal aka The Fresh Kid.
The analysis included the CEOs of the brands of LVMH, Kering, Richemont, Chanel, Hermes, Moncler, Prada Group and Capri Holdings. The world's most valuable luxury companies.
The "Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership" report provides analysis on representation of women and people of colour ceos at luxury's top brands and companies.
Providing insights into the real state of play of diversity and inclusion in luxury's C-Suite.
Undertaken by London-based luxury data engineer and analyst Yemi Lawal aka The Fresh Kid.
The analysis included the CEOs of the brands of LVMH, Kering, Richemont, Chanel, Hermes, Moncler, Prada Group and Capri Holdings. The world's most valuable luxury companies.
The "Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership" report provides analysis on representation of women and people of colour ceos at luxury's top brands and companies.
Providing insights into the real state of play of diversity and inclusion in luxury's C-Suite.
Contact
The Fresh KidContact
Yemi Lawal
+447946625428
thefreshkid.com/
Yemi Lawal
+447946625428
thefreshkid.com/
Categories