Saelig Announces New Distribution Agreement for Sciospec’s Impedance Analyzers in North America
Sciospec Scientific Instruments specializes in research solutions for electrical impedance spectroscopy, impedance tomography, electrophysiological and electrochemical techniques. Their products are used by research institutions and universities worldwide. Products offered include Impedance Analyzers, precise LCR meters, and Electrical Impedance Tomography instruments.
Fairport, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. (Fairport, NY) announces its appointment as an authorized distributor for Sciospec Scientific Instruments GmbH (Bennewitz, Germany) which specializes in research solutions for electrical impedance spectroscopy, impedance tomography, electrophysiological and electrochemical techniques. Their products are used by research institutions and universities worldwide. Products offered include Impedance Analyzers, precise LCR meters, and Electrical Impedance Tomography instruments. Their Medical Research ISX-3 impedance spectroscopy instruments are used in medical research applications that require ultimate patient safety. Their scalable and flexible technology platform allows for precise, customizable, yet cost-effective lab-bench impedance analyzers, with three standard instruments being available with powerful options to perfectly fit individual applications. Their Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) is a novel imaging technique that visualizes conductivity or impedance distributions both in 2D and in 3D. Sciospec has partnered with world leading scientists in the field to deliver solutions that enable using EIT both in research and in practical applications.
"Saelig Company has a wide knowledge of the American education and research marketplace, with multiple contacts in the defense and manufacturing industry. We are looking forward to our future cooperation from which researchers and scientists will benefit,” stated Sciopec’s Head of Marketing Paul Luutz. “Our partnership with Saelig contributes to our ongoing successful worldwide growth strategy. We know that Saelig’s helpful technology team will be able to offer a competent resource for customers looking for the best, cost-effective impedance analysis solutions.”
"Sciospec’s products are a welcome addition to our expanding selection of unique research instruments that offer price/performance advantages," said Alan Lowne, Saelig’s founder and CEO. "They allow us to maintain our commitment to providing and supporting the best engineering products available. Since 1988, Saelig has supplied Fortune 500, government contractors, universities, and equipment manufacturers with unique technology solutions, and the addition of Sciospec’s Impedance Analyzers adds to our wide range of research tools for scientists and engineers."
Primary applications for Sciospec products are bio-analytics, medical research, material science, and component testing. From small scale biochip and point of care solutions over multichannel biochip-readers up to massive-multichannel solutions for fully automated industrial process control or high content screening for pharmacological testing. Sciospec technology in the form of OEM modules is at the heart of countless products for bioanalytical and medical applications. Their highly customizable solutions enable turn-key research, power next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, and provide new levels in scalability for automated component test applications all over the world. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG.
"Saelig Company has a wide knowledge of the American education and research marketplace, with multiple contacts in the defense and manufacturing industry. We are looking forward to our future cooperation from which researchers and scientists will benefit,” stated Sciopec’s Head of Marketing Paul Luutz. “Our partnership with Saelig contributes to our ongoing successful worldwide growth strategy. We know that Saelig’s helpful technology team will be able to offer a competent resource for customers looking for the best, cost-effective impedance analysis solutions.”
"Sciospec’s products are a welcome addition to our expanding selection of unique research instruments that offer price/performance advantages," said Alan Lowne, Saelig’s founder and CEO. "They allow us to maintain our commitment to providing and supporting the best engineering products available. Since 1988, Saelig has supplied Fortune 500, government contractors, universities, and equipment manufacturers with unique technology solutions, and the addition of Sciospec’s Impedance Analyzers adds to our wide range of research tools for scientists and engineers."
Primary applications for Sciospec products are bio-analytics, medical research, material science, and component testing. From small scale biochip and point of care solutions over multichannel biochip-readers up to massive-multichannel solutions for fully automated industrial process control or high content screening for pharmacological testing. Sciospec technology in the form of OEM modules is at the heart of countless products for bioanalytical and medical applications. Their highly customizable solutions enable turn-key research, power next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, and provide new levels in scalability for automated component test applications all over the world. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories