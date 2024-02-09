Luxury Gala 2024: Screening the Oscars, Biggest Black Tie Sit-Down Dinner, Red-Carpet, Awards & Fashion Shows & After Party Event in US
Samira’s Network hosts their annual, extravagant celebrity “Luxury Gala": dinner & awards, Screening the Oscars®, gifting suite, viewing dinner, after party with fashion designers and entertainment.
Los Angeles, CA, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samira’s Network hosts their annual, extravagant celebrity “Luxury Gala": dinner & awards, Screening the Oscars®, gifting suite, viewing dinner, after party with fashion designers and entertainment. In support of cancer awareness, the event’s chosen charity will be the Cancer Hope Village. For more information, please feel free to visit our website at Luxurygala.com. 1:00 pm media check-in; 2:00 pm red carpet arrivals and gifting suite; 5:00 pm viewing; 7:00 pm dinner provided by Hilton; 8:30 pm after party with fashion shows and entertainment. At Hilton Universal City, 555 Universal Hollywood Dr., Universal City, CA 91608
About the Event: Celebrate the enchantment of film as we screen the Oscars on large LED screens. The Luxury Gala kicks off with a dazzling Red Carpet experience, followed by Hors D’oeuvres, a selection of appetizers, finger foods and beverages, and a delectable three-course dinner provided by Hilton.
Luxury Gala is produced by Samiras Network and stage hosts are:
– Financial Guru: Charlie Lowe
– World Boxing Champion: Ronald Johnson
– International Award-winning Grammy Music Artist, Actor, Model and Humanitarian: Septimius The Great
The night continues with:
– A captivating Fashion Show
– Live (Music and Dance) performances
– An unforgettable After-party
To make the evening even more exciting, we’ve prepared an array of amazing Silent Auction Items and an illustrious Award Ceremony.
2:00 pm
Red Carpet
2:30 pm
Appetizers & Hors d’oeuvres
4:30 pm
Luxury Gala Award Ceremony
5:00 pm
Screening the Oscars®
6:00 pm
Three Course Dinner & Wine provided by Hilton Hotel
8:30 pm
Fashion Shows
9:00 pm
Live Entertainment & After Party
11:30 pm
Closing
Previous Success: The 7th annual Luxury Gala and 4th sold-out gala at the Hilton Hotel in Universal City. With over 1,000 guests, including 100+ celebrities, business leaders, press, and social media influencers in attendance, the night was a testament to glamour and entertainment. Guests enjoyed a celebrity-filled red carpet, culinary delights, a 3-course dinner, and an electrifying after-party.
Highlights: The evening featured a live screening of the Oscars on large LED screens, followed by four captivating fashion shows showcasing the latest trends. The planned highlights will be mesmerizing performances:
Confirmed Celebrity Guests:
Ana Lawson, Actress | Singer; Bev Moore, Film Producer | Talk Show Host | CEO, known for her Radio Talk show on the iHeart Network; Brock O'Hurn, Actor, known for performing in over 15 movies and TV series, including The Desperate Riders, The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and The Righteous Gemstones; Byron Cherry, Actor | Director | Producer, known for the breakout role as Coy Duke in the iconic TV series, "The Dukes of Hazzard," has become a beloved figure in the entertainment world; Chalet Brannan, Actress who beat Leukemia at age 10, Oscar nominated for the role in Tinker; Charis Michelsen, Actress, known as the influential Fashion & Beauty Co-Editor for Elle Global Woman (EGW) Magazine; Chrystal Snow, Actress| Producer | Writer, Award winning actress known for her impactful role in different movies, embodying her real-life commitment to supporting women, Currently producing the TV Series "Angel Dust.” Cynthia Rothrock, Actress, known for "Lady Dragon" and "Karate Kid 3"; David Lockhart, Actor | Producer, Emmy Award winning and the 2018 American Martial Arts Hall of Fame Action Star of the Year; Don Wilson, Actor | Kick-boxing champion, "Don the Dragon Movie Greatest," "Karate Kid 3"; Doug Vermeeren, Actor | Stuntman, known for his role in "How to be a Hitman 101," "The Opus" and "The Seance," Tenants, Jackknife, Fresh Meat, Black Creek, The Opus; Dr. Meleeka Clary, Actress | Director |Writer | Filmmaker, known for her Radio Talk show and the movie, "Three Corners of Deception"; Eiko Gudnason, fashion designer, who will draw out your elegance with the Alchemy of the Soul through her artistic tools of fashion, jewelry and accessorizing, which all compound into a new glorious lifestyle that will fulfill your life; Estevan Oriol, Director | Producer, "Known for “Celebration,” "Get Down on It," and several of Kool and the Gang's Grammy Award-winning chart-toppers that were written by him; Eve Mauro, Actress, known for her dynamic roles in action, horror, and sci-fi films, such as: “CSI Miami,” “ Black Noise,” “Cypher,” “ The Oath” and “Age of the Living Dead”; Freda Payne, Singer | Actress | Author, known for her music success hit, #3 in the US and #1 in the UK with her pop smash, "Band of Gold"; Gudni Gudnason, Artist | Musician| Poet | Producer, known for American Paradise (2024), Beyond the Trophy (2012) and Stay (2018); Hamid Saeidi, Composer | Producer, Well-known as first Iranian Grammy Award-winning composer, producer and santoor artist for the best “New Age Album”; Humberto Luna, TV host | Actor | Producer, known for his Radio show broadcast called El Show de Humberto Luna; Isaac Singleton, Jr., Actor, known for playing Bo'sun from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and voicing Thanos in Marvel cartoons and games; James Duval, Actor, known for his roles in “Independence Day” and “Go”; Donnie Darko, May, and the films of Gregg Araki, The Black Waters of Echo's Pond and the mystery crime-thriller film Noirland”; Janice Dickinson, Actress known for widespread recognition as one of the first supermodels in the fashion industry, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s, often referred to as the world's first supermodel; Jason Faunt, Actor | Producer, Known for his professional debut in Power Rangers Time Force; Jimmy Delshad, Goodwill Ambassador | former Mayor of the City of Beverly Hills; Jimmy Star, Actor | Director | Producer, Known for his curating the #LatestBuzz in Indie and Mainstream realms, spanning music, pop culture, TV, and movies; John Ozuna, Actor | Master Martial Artist, known for “Matrix 4,” “Venom 1 & 2,” “Antman,” and “The Wasp 13 Reasons Why”; Kat Kramer, Producer | Actress | Writer, Award winning actress and the founder of Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World and #SHEroesForChange; Kate Linder, Actress | Producer, known for her role in the “Young and the Restless”; Kathy Kolla, Actress | Director| Writer, "known for her roles in TV series such as Arrested Development (FOX), American Dreams (NBC), Eve (Warner Bros.) and Mr. Show with Bob and David (HBO)"; Ken Davitian, Actor, known best for "S.W.A.T," “Borat" & "Get Smart"; Kim Estes, Actor | Producer and primetime Emmy Award Winner; Kimberlin Brown, Actress, known for her role in “The Young and the Restless” and “The bold and The beauty”; Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Actor | Singer | Songwriter, known for his impactful role as Boom-Boom Washington in the iconic TV series "Welcome Back, Kotter," marking a breakthrough in his versatile acting career; Mallory James Mahoney, Actress, Known for her role “Destiny Baker” on the Disney Channel series “Bunk’d” and “Ainsley Riches” on the Netflix teen-drama series On My Block; Martina Webster, Producer, CEO of DarMar Production LLC, is a film industry maven and owner of Show Low Film Festival; Michael Campion, Actor, known for his Upcoming film "Cruel Summer Weekend,” star of Netflix’s “Fuller House”; Michael O’Hearn, Actor| Writer | Stunt, known for his role in “Barbarian” and “Keeper of Time,” “World’s Finest,” “Days of our Lives,” “Con Man,” 4x Times Mr. Universe, who was on over 470 magazine covers worldwide; Natalie Burn, Actress | Producer | Writer, Known for her versatile roles in action-packed films, including collaborations with Antonio Banderas, Terrence Howard, and Dwayne Johnson, whose latest films are “Til Death Do Us Part,” and “The Enforcer," "Black Adam," and "Expendables 3"; Natasha Alam, Actress, known for her role as Yvetta on the hit HBO series "True Blood," iconic role of Anica, a transgender character on the "Entourage" series, and Tatyana on "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia"; Patrick Kilpatrick, Actor | Producer | Writer, known for his extensive career as a versatile actor, with notable roles in action films and TV series, such as: "Eraser,""Minority Report,” “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory,” "Last Man Standing"; Patrika Darbo, Actress, Emmy winning actress known for her roles in Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil, In The Line of Fire, Speed 2 and Days of Our Lives, Former TV Academy Governor; Ramshad Shafa, Singer | Actor | Activist, "Award-winning singer known for her songs, “Bomb” and “Insaan"; Ray Michaels Quiroga, Producer | Actor | Director, Award winning Producer known for his role in movies, "Night Mistress," CEO and Founder of Dream Cinema Productions LLC; Robert Leeshock, Actor | Producer | Writer, Known for his recent executive produced the award winning, Sci-Fi, cult classic, “StarLeaf,” he is best known for his portrayal of lead character Liam Kincaid in Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek," derivative series Earth: Final Conflict; Sasha Kerbel, Actress | Writer, known for her meteoric rise in the world of radio and television, becoming a star DJ and host at Moscow's top FM station, "Maximum," and later taking the airwaves at MTV Russia; Saul Maxwell, TV personality, Celebrity Life Coach Healer, "known for his psychic ability; Sir Earl Toon, Musician | Singer | Songwriter, Known for “Celebration,” "Get Down on It" and several of Kool and the Gang's Grammy Award-winning chart-toppers that were written by him; Steve Ross, Actor| Director | Producer, Award-Winning Grand Master of Martial Arts and Known for his roles in “CarnEvil Freak Show,” “Black Creek,” “Lionheart,” "Keeper of the City," and “Martial Action”; Tommy Anderson, Actor | Producer | Screenwriter, known for “Seal Team,” “Wild West Chronicles,” “Life After Oblivion,” “Devotion,” "War Story Wednesdays,” Bad Alice, “Haboob Wind,” “Outsiders”; Zeina Rajjoub, singer |songwriter, known for her distinctive sound and first EP album.
Sir Earl Toon (singer/songwriter) – from the Kool & The Gang
Septimius The Great (performing his international hit song, “I Am Fashion 2.0″)
Zzenia Rajjoub (singer/songwriter)
RJ II (singer/songwriter)
Hollywood Hot Shots (dance group)
Brazilian Dance Group
Fashion shows by:
Eiko Gudnason (EIKO’s World): "Bespoke Designer of The Year"
Christophe Schuhmann (SkinTie)
Aiden Beni (Aiden Bendi Design)
Marvin Bendana (Creativo Studio)
Radhika Khurana (RasaNari ): "Best Emerging South Asian Designer"
Awardees:
Bev Moore: "Best Radio Host/Executive Producer @iHeart Radio"
Saul Maxwell: "Best International Celebrity Life Coach/Psychic/Energy Healer"
Douglas Vermeeren: “Best Actor in movie Jackknife”
Tony Khalaf
Zeina Rajjube
Movie Premier/Awards:
Movie: Undaunted, the story of Jane Aiko Yamano, by Aurora Borealis Entertainment
Gudni Gudnason will be awarded as "Best Producer of the Year"
and Daniel Smith as: "Best Director of The Year"
Three Corner of Deception (Dr. Meleeka Clary): "Best Actress"
Un Grito en El Silencio (Miguel Angel Rodriguez): "Best Actor/Producer"
TV Series Awards:
Angel Dust, by Break The Chain Productions Inc. (Chrystal Snow):
Silent Auction: The Gala included a silent auction with an array of incredible items for bidding, from unique experiences to luxury products and valuable memorabilia.
Sponsored by:
Vendor/Sponsor:
Aurora Borealis Entertainment
Bev Moore Show
Douglas Vermeeren
Saul Maxwell International
Deanna Tovar
Ghazi Ashkar
Show Low Film Festival
DarMar Production
Three Corners Of deception
Enloe Entertainment
N.shofield Jewelry
Key Vision Production
Break The Chain Productions
NAPA Financial Group
Dream Cinema Productions
iHollywood Film Festival
CSI Protective Services
Priyal Gems
Entrobox
R&V eFinancial Services
Virgelia Productions
IT services ASAP
WOW Creations Media
Samira Gem Creations
Net PC Support
Have Mercy
Deja-Vu Expressions Studio
Angels Lashes
Stars Marketing Group,
Global Networks TV
Prestigious Dental Spa
GIVE
Kadima Security Services
Mazmuzh
Looking Ahead:
The Luxury Gala 2024 promises to be another unforgettable evening of entertainment, fashion, culinary delights, and networking.
Samira’s Network eagerly anticipates hosting another magical night in 2024.
For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:
luxurygalatv@gmail.com
samirashowtv@gmail.com
info@luxurygala.com
Join them for a night of stars and style at the Luxury Gala 2024.
For tickets, visit https://luxurygala.eventbrite.com
From their website, https://luxurygala.com/shop/tickets/vip-ticket/
For Sponsorhip, visit, https://www.luxurygala.com/shop
For Media registration, https://luxurygala.com/media-registration/
For Vendor booth application, https://luxurygala.com/vendor-booth-sponsorship-detail/
Website: www.luxurygala.com
About Samira’s Network: Samira’s Network is a dynamic and influential organization dedicated to curating exceptional events that bridge the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and networking. With a rich history of hosting over 300 successful events, Samira’s Network is known for its commitment to excellence and innovation.
Our events provide a platform for business leaders, celebrities, influencers, and visionaries to come together, collaborate, and create unforgettable experiences. From star-studded galas to exclusive networking opportunities, Samira’s Network connects individuals and businesses, fostering growth, inspiration, and success.
About Samira Kazemeni: https://globalnetworks.tv/about-samira/
Join us in our journey of creating extraordinary moments and forging valuable connections.
Samiras Network
Kamiar Tarighi
818-858-6497
www.luxurygala.com
Samira Kazemeni
Kamiar Tarighi
818-858-6497
www.luxurygala.com
Samira Kazemeni
