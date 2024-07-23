Leap Years®: Supports Age-Related Cognitive Decline in Dogs and Quality Time Together with Owners Through NAD+ Enrichment

Animal Biosciences Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Slowing of Age-Related Signs in Dogs. After five years of development, clinical results are published regarding senior dog aging in a rigorous, placebo-controlled trial performed at a North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.