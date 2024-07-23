Leap Years®: Supports Age-Related Cognitive Decline in Dogs and Quality Time Together with Owners Through NAD+ Enrichment
Animal Biosciences Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Slowing of Age-Related Signs in Dogs. After five years of development, clinical results are published regarding senior dog aging in a rigorous, placebo-controlled trial performed at a North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Boston, MA, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Animal Bioscience, Inc., a company dedicated to studying and developing products to slow aging in canines, has announced the peer-reviewed publication of a clinical study performed by NCSU that shows Leap Years supplement supports cognitive function, vitality and healthy aging in dogs.
After five years of development and testing in dogs, leveraging discoveries made at Harvard Medical School, the placebo-controlled study yielded positive results, making Leap Years the first-ever animal product clinically proven to slow the effects of age-related decline in dogs. The results of the study can be viewed in detail here: leapyears.com/results/
The supplement, formulated as a soft chew, is a combination of an “NAD booster” to mimic fasting, and a molecule that supports the natural clearance of “zombie” senescent cells that cause aging. The combination was developed because the effects in vivo were better than the single molecules alone.
The double-blind clinical study conducted at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine in collaboration with Dr Natasha Olby, a renowned Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery, has confirmed significant effects of the supplement to support age-related cognitive function, compared with placebo controls. The formulation may have broader effects on frailty, activity, and happiness, as assessed by owners.
Aging has been defined as the chronic dysregulation of gene expression networks over time leading to subsequent deteriorated tissue and organ function causing age-related functional decline. In dogs, as in humans, this age-related decline can manifest as cognitive decline, increased frailty and poor quality of life. The publication of the clinical trial has shown other positive impacts in areas of decline, such as vitality and engagement.
Nick Sinclair, CEO of Animal Biosciences shared his views on the impact this will have as, “We set out to give our beloved dogs the best care possible, and we wanted to share that with many pet parents. We believe every wagging tail, every playful bark, and every moment of companionship is worth cherishing. Our clinically proven, NAD+ boosting formula doesn’t just address the signs of aging; it addresses aging at its root, at the cellular level to help dogs live their best, most healthy lives.”
Animal Biosciences Inc. is a Boston-based animal health company focused on delaying aging and extending the healthy lifespan of companion animals. Co-founded in 2017, Animal Biosciences is adapting small molecule-based therapies from human health specifically for companion animals and testing them in rigorous clinical trials. The company has a pipeline of additional small molecules and therapies targeting aging in companion animals.
Animal Biosciences Inc. is a Boston-based animal health company focused on delaying aging and extending the healthy lifespan of companion animals. Co-founded in 2017, Animal Biosciences is adapting small molecule-based therapies from human health specifically for companion animals and testing them in rigorous clinical trials. The company has a pipeline of additional small molecules and therapies targeting aging in companion animals.
