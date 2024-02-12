Empowering Birth Mothers & Unrivaled Networking at the Powerful Purses Luncheon

This event is not just a gathering; it's a celebration of achievement, empowerment, and community. It brings together women from all walks of life, including business leaders, bankers, and real estate professionals, to support a noble cause - scholarships for birth mothers from Gladney. Among them, women achieving milestones such as earning master's degrees and undergraduate degrees, showcasing the direct impact of these scholarships.