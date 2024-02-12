Empowering Birth Mothers & Unrivaled Networking at the Powerful Purses Luncheon
This event is not just a gathering; it's a celebration of achievement, empowerment, and community. It brings together women from all walks of life, including business leaders, bankers, and real estate professionals, to support a noble cause - scholarships for birth mothers from Gladney. Among them, women achieving milestones such as earning master's degrees and undergraduate degrees, showcasing the direct impact of these scholarships.
Fort Worth, TX, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Powerful Purses, Inc., a renowned 501 (c) (3) charity organization dedicated to empowering birth mothers from Gladney Adoption Center through education and support, is excited to announce its annual Fundraising Event & Silent Auction. This Annual Luncheon Event will take place on April 17, 2024, at the elegant Fort Worth Club, a venue known for its rich history and commitment to excellence in food and service.
Deborah Ferguson NBC5 TODAY Anchor will grace the event as the Master of Ceremonies, bringing her charm and wit to the forefront of this much-anticipated gathering. The highlight, however, will be the inspiring stories of the scholars supported by Powerful Purses. One such story is that of Kasi, a birth mother from Gladney and scholarship recipient, who shares her journey:
"In the face of adversity, the Powerful Purses scholarship was a life-changing force in my academic journey. At TCC, eager to transfer but struggling to find funds, this scholarship provided the support I required. I remember anxiously confiding in my case worker at Gladney about my financial worries. She encouraged me to apply for the scholarship on the spot, and it was a pivotal moment for me. The scholarship covered my classes, books, and even provided extra for food, significantly easing my financial burden. It was a turning point, allowing me to pursue my Bachelor’s Degree in Evolutionary Medicine. Despite pausing my studies to start a successful business, J&K Online Development, during the COVID pandemic, I am eager to return to college. I thank Powerful Purses and everyone involved for their support and generosity. This scholarship has empowered me to dream bigger and achieve more."
The Silent Auction will offer attendees (online auction available) the opportunity to bid on a variety of exclusive items and experiences. This exciting feature not only promises to be a source of enjoyment but also a significant contributor to providing scholarship opportunities.
The event will commence at 10:30 AM, providing guests ample time for networking and exploring the silent auction items. Attendees are encouraged to arrive on time to fully engage with local business leaders and community members in a vibrant networking environment.
This event is not just a fundraiser; it is an opportunity to deepen understanding of Powerful Purses’ impact on the community. Guests will have the chance to learn about the scholars supported by the organization and the transformative work being undertaken to empower women through education, mentoring and networking opportunities.
Become a Sponsor
Sponsorship opportunities are now available. The Sponsorship Committee will assist you with a level that will provide you with a variety of advertising opportunities for your business. Net proceeds fund the Powerful Purse mission to provide college level scholarships and special programs for mentoring, networking. Your attendance and contributions will play a vital role in changing lives and shaping futures.
For more information visit our website or contact Barbara Fife, Co-Founder, 817-925-4900, barbfife@sbcglobal.net, or to contribute to the silent auction, please visit powerfulpurses.com.
About Powerful Purses:
Powerful Purses is a non-profit organization committed to providing scholarships and support to birth mothers from Gladney Adoption Center. Powerful Purses, Inc. exists to create an environment where women, who have reached professional heights, can join together to elevate other young women in achieving education and advancement in the workplace.
