New LGBTQ+ Screenplay Wins Platinum in Film Festival

Long Island writer debuts emotional story based on true events shining much needed light on opioid crisis in queer community. "You Are What You Love," a sapphic drama about a young woman struggling with recovery from her opioid addiction while navigating love and loss, recently won Platinum in the LGBTQ Unbordered International Film Festival. The screenplay, based on true events, gives a realistic portrayal of the unique obstacles the LGBTQ+ community faces.