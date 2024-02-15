Groundbreaking Flight Data Monitoring Now Available for Piper PA-46 Variants Through PMOPA/Fuzion Safety Partnership
Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) is now available for all Piper PA-46 variants through Piper M-Class Owners and Pilots Association (PMOPA) and Fuzion Safety partnership to enhance aviation safety initiatives.
Cherry Hill, NJ, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Piper M-Class Owners and Pilots Association (PMOPA) and Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, are proud to announce that Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) is now available for all Piper PA-46 variants through their partnership to enhance aviation safety initiatives.
Members of the PA-46 community who participate in this robust FDM program can assist with identifying potential safety matters before they become a problem, which, in turn, helps to reduce the likelihood of future accidents and incidents.
Fuzion Safety is capable of processing flight data for the FDM program on the following fleet variants of the PA-46:
· PA-46-310
· PA-46-350
· PA-46-500
· PA-46-600
· PA-46-JPG500
PMOPA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the interests and safety of owners and pilots of Piper PA-46 aircraft worldwide. With more than 1,200 current members, PMOPA membership is available to any registered or prospective owner and/or operator of qualified aircraft or any qualifying individual or organization involved with or providing a service for the PA-46 family of aircraft.
Fuzion Safety’s role in the data sharing process is to aggregate all flight data submitted by participants and to assist PMOPA with safety analysis. With two decades of experience in data analysis and advancing aviation safety, Fuzion Safety is the ideal partner for PMOPA to derive meaningful value from PA-46 aircraft data.
“FDM is one of the most powerful safety tools available to aviation. It’s been around for decades, with proven results. Its power lies in being able to identify problems flying our airplanes before they become accidents. Threats and errors identified can be threats and errors mitigated. Even seemingly insignificant deviations can, when examined in aggregate, be used to identify those threats that are all around us and errors commonly committed. FDM isn’t about you, it’s about us. PMOPA's Safety Committee is eager to get started on our collective safety journey. We want to fully leverage the insights gained from FDM to tailor PA-46 training, education, and communications—using facts, not speculation,” said Kimberly Coryat, PMOPA Safety Committee Chair and PMOPA Board Member.
“We hope everyone participates,” she added. “By employing FDM with Fuzion Safety, we will become leaders in the world of general aviation safety, bringing our fleet to a higher level of safety. Even those with minimal data can participate—'donating’ the five or ten basic parameters you have available through your older digital avionics can help our effort. For those of you with newer airplanes that are ‘data rich,’ we absolutely need you! Working together, we can collectively improve the safety record of our fleet.”
The more data collected and analyzed, the higher quality the insights will be. PMOPA’s Safety Committee will share identified trends, risks, and opportunities with the PA-46 community via the PMOPA Magazine and PMOPA events. Analyses will also be posted on the website.
Additionally, participants gain access to Flight Dynamics, Fuzion Safety’s subscription-based system that processes recorded flight data to allow analysts to support Flight Operational Quality Assurance (FOQA) or flight data analysis programs. Flight Dynamics includes the groundbreaking Post-Flight Report (PFR), a debrief that can be directly sent to a pilot’s mobile device within minutes of uploading their flight data after every flight. PMOPA will use the de-identified aggregate data from the PFR in their studies.
Participating pilots can use AirSync, the lowest-cost, turn-key solution for FDM and FOQA available on the market today to automate the process of seamlessly uploading data to Fuzion Safety.
Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, which is the sole Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-supported safety management system (SMS) program available on the market. Fuzion Safety gives organizations access to top-level systems, support, training, and customizations, along with the four pillars of SMS: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion.
Members of the PA-46 community who want to know more about PMOPA’s FDM program can attend the 2024 PMOPA East Coast Regional Event in Vero Beach, FL, on March 8-9, 2024. To register and learn more, visit the 2024 East Coast Regional Event webpage.
Members of the PA-46 community who want to participate in PMOPA’s FMD program can visit www.pmopa.com/flight-data-monitoring to get started. To learn more about PMOPA, visit www.pmopa.com. To learn more about Fuzion Safety, visit www.fuzionsafety.com.
