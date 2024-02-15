Alpine Dental of Rockwall Celebrates National Children's Dental Health Month: 7 Essential Tips for Parents
Rockwall, TX, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alpine Dental of Rockwall celebrates National Children's Dental Health Month this February by providing parents with vital information into best taking care of their children's oral health. As part of their commitment to the community, Dr. Anish Reddy and his team are presenting at Nebbie Williams Elementary School, Howard Dobbs Elementary School, and Billie Stevenson Elementary. They are conducting educational presentations with interactive games and giving free take-home whitening kits to the teachers.
Here are 7 important points Alpine Dental of Rockwall wishes to share with all parents:
Dental hygiene begins at the first tooth. It is important to initiate dental hygiene practices as soon as a child's first tooth emerges, which is usually around 6 months of age. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends using a wet washcloth to wipe down the tooth every evening. Introduce a toothbrush with a rice-sized amount of toothpaste as more teeth come in. After the age of three, parents can increase the amount of toothpaste to a pea-sized amount.
Schedule a child's first appointment by their first birthday. Scheduling a child's first dental visit by their first birthday enables early observation of dental health. Not only can an early appointment prevent problems, but it can also help a child become comfortable in a dental setting from a young age.
A child's dental health is correlated with academic success. Studies are showing that tooth pain, missed school for dental appointments, and infections can negatively impact academic performance. According to the CDC, “children with poor oral health may even experience lower grades.” Prioritizing dental health and keeping up with dental check-ups can help set the stage for academic success.
First molars can help shape a child's jaw. First molars, erupting around age 6, significantly influence jaw and determine facial shape. Alpine Dental of Rockwall emphasizes the importance of keeping these molars clean and recommends dental sealants to maintain their integrity and prevent cavities. These teeth are especially important as they are the primary teeth used in chewing for the rest of a child's life.
Supervise brushing and flossing until the age of 8. Monitor brushing and flossing until ages 7-8, ensuring thorough cleaning, especially of molars. Brush teeth twice daily with a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste and supervise to promote independence and confidence in their oral hygiene habits.
Aim for less than 25 grams daily of added sugar. Substitute sugary snacks with fruits, vegetables, cheese, and less added sugars. Limit juice consumption to 30 minutes as continuously sipping on juice throughout the day can be a major culprit for cavities. Opt for water or milk as healthier alternatives to juice. Check for added sugars and aim for less than 25 grams daily by checking the labels of a child's snacks.
Watch for mouth breathing and thumb-sucking. Mouth breathing can cause various issues including bad breath, low oxygen levels, behavioral issues, and facial deformities. There are studies linking mouth breathing with an increased risk of ADHD. It is also important to address thumb-sucking past age 4, as prolonged thumb-sucking may lead to crooked teeth and orthodontic needs. Prolonged thumb sucking may also be a sign of breathing problems and it is important to bring it up with a dentist.
Alpine Dental of Rockwall encourages families to prioritize dental health by scheduling their child's next dental appointment today. In celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month, families can enjoy 50% OFF sealants for the entire month of February. Let’s empower children with the guidance to care for their oral health to ensure optimal performance in school and beyond!
To make an appointment with Dr. Reddy at Alpine Dental please call (469) 757-5075.
3084 N Goliad St. Ste. 124
Rockwall, TX 75087
Brigid Gates
832-212-7840
https://www.alpinedentalrockwall.com/
